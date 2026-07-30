Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie takes followers inside Tony Cassanelli’s sculpture studio

Madonna‘s son Rocco Ritchie has given fans an insight into his creative process, taking his Instagram followers inside Tony Cassanelli’s sculpture studio.

Ritchie, a professional fine artist and painter, showed off more than just his sculpting talent, sporting a grey vest and revealing his muscular arms.

The singer’s son shared several images and videos of himself working on sculptural portraits. He captioned the post: “Working, destroying, reworking in Tony Cassanelli’s sculpture studio.”

Rocco Ritchie works on art in Lisbon

Tony Cassanelli’s sculpture studio is based in Lisbon. Like Ritchie, the artist’s work captures the essence of the human figure.

Madonna was last publicly seen with her son, Ritchie, in December 2025 at one of his art exhibitions in Miami’s Design District.

The moment marked an emotional reunion as both were joined by Ritchie’s father, Guy Ritchie, the first time Madonna and her ex had been seen together publicly since 2008.

Ritchie said he was “proud” to have both Madonna and Guy Ritchie reunite to celebrate his work

Ritchie celebrated the occasion on social media, writing: “It’s obvious why some people might hold judgement against me, I don’t blame them. However, I am proud to be who I am, but I’m even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me.”

Madonna and Ritchie were married from 22 December 2000 until 2008. Their joint appearance came years after a highly publicised custody dispute over their son, which played out when he was a teenager.

In 2025, the Confessions II singer revealed the ordeal caused her to experience suicidal ideation when the then 15-year-old left her Rebel Heart Tour to stay in London with his father.

Where does Ritchie live?

The battle finally ended in September 2016 with a settlement allowing Richie to remain in the English capital, where he is primarily based.

The artist recently spent six months in Mexico, Spain and Portugal, where he was working on a new series of paintings and sculptures set to be exhibited with Pierre Augustin Rose in Paris later this year.