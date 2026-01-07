Madonna drops unreleased Rebel Heart and MDNA-era tracks on streaming – listen here

Madonna opened the year by dropping a set of previously unreleased recordings to streaming platforms.

The surprise uploads last Wednesday (1 January) include an acoustic version of ‘Love Spent’ and the Eddie Amador remix of ‘Superstar’ from her 2012 album MDNA, alongside the long-rumoured ‘Auto-Tune Baby’, which was recorded during the Rebel Heart sessions and has never before been officially available in the United Kingdom.

The release arrives as Madonna prepares her fifteenth studio album, a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor. While the official title and release date are yet to be confirmed, the project has been widely referred to as “Confessions Part 2”.

‘Auto-Tune Baby’ has circulated among fans for years after being leaked. The track opens with Madonna singing: “When I need you then I’m desperate / I’m a little child / Just like an animal / Down on my knees and beggin’.”

She later adds: “I’m in my bed and I’m obsessed / And I am wide awake / I need someone like you to come / And put me in my place / ‘Cause in the day I can’t be tamed / Boy, you don’t wanna know / But in the night my hands are tied / You tell me where to go.”

In November, Madonna teased the new era on Instagram, writing: “The Disco Era continues! Been listening to Confessions on a Dance Floor on repeat !! It’s so gooooooood! … It’s time to go Dancing! Can’t wait to share Confessions Part 2 with everyone next year!!!”

The original Confessions was a global phenomenon, debuting at number one in over 40 countries and delivering hits like ‘Hung Up’ and ‘Sorry’. Since then, Madonna signed with Interscope Records, releasing MDNA, Rebel Heart and Madame X.

“Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me” – Madonna on her recent record deal

In late 2024, the Grammy winner revealed she was back in the studio with Stuart Price, who produced much of the album. This came before the announcement of her re-signing with Warner Records.

“From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn’t have been truer,” she told Rolling Stone about the move.

“Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

