Drag Race star Marina Summers becomes Miss Universe Philippines’s first trans presenter

Marina Summers is set to co-host the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation ceremony on 2 May at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Her role marks a first for the pageant, with Summers becoming the first trans woman to host the national competition’s finals. The performer previously appeared at the event in 2024, where she opened the show – making history at the time as the first drag artist to perform on the Miss Universe Philippines stage.

Summers rose to fame as a contestant on Drag Race Philippines, where she finished as runner-up. She later competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World, reaching the final and gaining a broader international audience.

Who is Marina Summers and when did she come out as transgender?

Beyond television, she has taken part in live iterations of the franchise, including the Las Vegas-based RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! and the touring show Werq the World.

Summers has also released music, with her single AMAFILIPINA used as her performance track during her appearance at Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Earlier this year, Summers came out publicly as transgender in an Instagram post. She said she began social transitioning in 2025 and is now known as Marina both professionally and personally.

The winner of Miss Universe Philippines 2026 will go on to represent the country at the Miss Universe competition later this year in Puerto Rico.

Where can I watch Miss Universe Philippines 2026?

Summers will be joined on stage by Ahtisa Manalo, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines 2025, who is expected to take part in the crowning of her successor. Filipino boy band BGYO will perform during the ceremony.

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 will be broadcast by One PH. There is no official UK broadcaster.