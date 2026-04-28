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28 April 2026

Kieron Moore talks Boots cancellation and SE2 storyline: ‘These boys would have gone to war’

"Season two would’ve been very different – I don’t know if everyone’s massively aware of that"

By Jamie Tabberer

Kieron Moore in his attitude shoot in grey t-shirt, leather trousers sitting down(Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)
Kieron Moore in his Attitude shoot (Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)

Kieron Moore has said Netflix show Boots would have had a very different vibe in its second season, had it not been cancelled.

The Blue Film star reflected on the mooted storyline for the Netflix show in his new Attitude cover interview, out now.

Kieron Moore on the cover of Attitude wearing a green jumper and a jewelled necklace, covering half his face with his hand
(Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)

The 29-year-old actor told us of the Miles Heizer-starring show, which was axed last year: “I think there’s definitely more story to tell. Season two would’ve been very different. I don’t know if everyone’s massively aware of that. These boys would’ve gone to war.

“It would’ve been a very different test of personalities. But there’s something nice about ending on a high.”

Speaking about thirsty fans, the star added: “I get the most insane DMs you’ve ever seen – post-Boots, they went through the roof!”

“I can defend myself. But I know I don’t walk down the street having a massive fear of being attacked for who I am” – Kieron Moore

Elsewhere in our chat with Moore, we touched on Heizer’s comments about the Boots cast in his Attitude cover interview from last year.

Kieron Moore in a black t-shirt, wet, against a blue backdrop
(Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)

“I grew up with this extreme fear of [straight men], a lack of connection,” Heizer told us. “For us to come together and create these deep friendships was interesting.”

Reflecting on his friend’s comments, Moore said: “There’s danger still out there. This is where my privilege comes in. I’m aware of it. There are many other things I’m privileged about. I’m aware of them too. I have the luxury of carrying myself a certain way – massively because I’m so confident in my own skin.

Kieron Moore in character in Boots with a shamed head, looking at co-star Miles Heizer in a bathroom
Miles Heizer and Kieron Moore in Boots (Image: Netflix)

“I can defend myself. But I know I don’t walk down the street having a massive fear of being attacked for who I am. Everyone should have that [privilege]. The fact they don’t shows there’s still work to do.”

Blue Film is out 8 May in the USA. Coming to the UK soon

Read the full interview in the Attitude May/June 2026 issue, available in print and on digital platforms including Apple News+ and the Attitude app.

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