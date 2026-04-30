Anna Wintour’s former assistant claims to be real-life Emily from Devil Wears Prada

Anna Wintour‘s former assistant Leslie Fremar has claimed she is the real-life inspiration for The Devil Wears Prada’s Emily, ahead of the release of the film’s sequel.

Fremar, a former assistant to Vogue’s then editor-in-chief Wintour in the early 2000s, said the character, played by Emily Blunt, shares the same “high-strung” attitude she had.

Speaking on Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2’s release tomorrow (1 May), she claimed: “I know I am. I am Emily.”

“I definitely told [Lauren], ‘a million girls would kill for the job’” – Leslie Fremar claiming she is the real-life The Devil Wears Prada’s Emily

Fremar previously worked alongside author Lauren Weisberger, then a junior assistant to Wintour, who drew on her experience at Vogue as inspiration for the 2003 novel, later adapted into the iconic 2006 film.

Fremar noted: “I definitely told [Lauren], ‘a million girls would kill for the job’,” adding, “That was definitely my line because I actually really believed that, and I knew that she didn’t necessarily wanna be there.”

Blunt’s on-screen role as Emily has become a recognisable figure in queer culture, often referenced for her cut-throat lines such as, “a million girls would kill for the job” and “You eat carbs, for Christ’s sake!”

“‘She wrote a book about us, and you’re worse than me'” – Fremar claiming Anna Wintour was shocked by Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 book

Fremar recalled the fallout after then Global Editorial Director of Vogue, Wintour, discovered the book, which depicted her own experiences in the fictional world of Runway magazine.

“I was petrified. [Wintour] said, ‘Who’s Lauren Weisberger?’ And I said, ‘She was your junior assistant.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, she wrote a book about us, and you’re worse than me,’” Fremar recalled.

The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, was inspired by Wintour. Played by Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, she has said she did not use the former Vogue editor as her muse.

“I probably was not very nice” – Fremar comparing The Devil Wears Prada‘s Emily to her time at Vogue

“It just felt like this exposure,” Fremar added. “I probably was not very nice, and I probably was high-strung because I felt like I was having to do her job as well.”

“I think she was probably just sitting there writing a book and not necessarily taking the job as seriously as I did,” Fremar said of Weisberger.

The former Vogue employee is now a celebrity stylist, dressing the likes of actress Charlize Theron, Hailey Bieber and more.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their Runway roles.

Recently, Lady Gaga and Doechii released the official music video for the film’s debut track ‘Runway’, serving up several high-fashion looks.

When is The Devil Wears Prada 2 coming out?

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 1 May 2026.