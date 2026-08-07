William Orbit, producer behind Madonna’s Ray of Light, dies aged 69

William Orbit, the producer behind Madonna‘s Ray of Light, has died aged 69.

His family confirmed that Orbit died on 23 July, with the news announced in a statement shared on Instagram today (7 August). No cause of death has been disclosed.

“It is with profound sadness that the family and friends of William Orbit announce that William passed away at home on 23rd July 2026,” the statement read. “We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness. We kindly ask that the privacy of William’s family and close friends is respected during this difficult time.”

“Such an honour to have worked with this great man. Sending all my love xxx” – Melanie C on William Orbit’s death

The post drew comments from a wide range of creatives, paying tribute.

Melanie C wrote, “Such an honour to have worked with this great man. Sending all my love xxx.”

Katy B said, “I remember going to William’s studio Many years ago, I was so nervous but he was so warm and unassuming and genuinely curious about me and my music I still remember how welcome I felt . What an amazing legacy and major loss.”

Evan Ross Katz added, “Thank you for the music and the mastery.”

Who was William Orbit?

Born William Wainwright, Orbit first rose to prominence with his Strange Cargo albums, released between the late 1980s and mid-1990s.

His biggest commercial success came through his work with Madonna. Orbit produced much of her 1998 album Ray of Light, which spawned hit singles including Frozen, Ray of Light, Drowned World (Substitute for Love), Nothing Really Matters and The Power of Good-Bye, selling more than 16 million copies worldwide and winning four Grammy Awards.

The pair reunited the following year for Beautiful Stranger, recorded for the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Mesoundtrack, before working together again on tracks for Madonna’s 2012 album MDNA.

What has Madonna said about William Orbit?

Speaking about their creative partnership, Madonna told Keyboard magazine in 1998: “I’d come to him with an idea of where I wanted to go musically, hum melodies or read lyrics, and then leave him alone in the laboratory.

“Sometimes he’d go in the direction I wanted and sometimes he’d swerve off somewhere else entirely.

“We’d end up with trance tracks that were eight minutes long and then keep adding and subtracting until we had real verses and choruses. We really put our noses to the grindstone.”

“Fortunately, once the drugs were out of my system, I finally got back to being normal – and out I was” – Orbit told the Guardian

Away from Madonna, Orbit produced records for Blur, All Saints, Britney Spears, Pink, Katie Melua and U2.

Alongside music, Orbit was a visual artist and continued releasing solo material throughout his career. His final album, The Painter, was released in 2022.

In the same year, Orbit spoke publicly about recovering from drug addiction after experiencing a psychotic episode. Reflecting on that period in an interview with the Guardian, he said: “Fortunately, once the drugs were out of my system, I finally got back to being normal – and out I was.”