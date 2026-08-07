Lincoln Pride 2026 performance times: Here’s the full weekend lineup and timings 

Looking for the Lincoln Pride 2026 running order? Here’s the complete schedule for the free celebration on Orchard Street on Saturday 15 August, including the main stage timetable, parade, family activities and performances from Booty Luv, Sam and the Womp, Honey G, Bailey J Mills and more.

The event opens at 12pm, with a dedicated Quiet Hour running until 1pm. The Lincoln Pride Parade also departs from Lincoln Cornhill at 12pm, travelling along the High Street before arriving at Orchard Street. Visitors can also enjoy the Pride market, family area, food vendors and Pride bar throughout the day.

Lincoln Pride 2026 main stage running order

12:00pm – Event opens (Quiet Hour until 1:00pm)

1:00pm – Opening Ceremony

1:15pm – Jodie State

1:25pm – The Movement Project

1:35pm – PJ Taylor

1:45pm – Coco Roja

2:05pm – Laura Olivia as Chappell Roan

2:35pm – Rachel Fuller as Charli XCX

3:05pm – Polly Glamorous

3:25pm – Kelly Wilde

3:55pm – Bonnie Ann Clyde

4:25pm – Amrick Channa

4:40pm – Bailey J Mills

5:00pm – The Scene Queens

5:30pm – Soraya Vivian

5:50pm – Booty Luv

6:20pm – Honey G

6:40pm – Sam and the Womp

Running order and timings are subject to change.

Who’s hosting Lincoln Pride 2026?

The main stage will be hosted throughout the day by:

Ruby Boy

Carmen Sutra

Soraya Vivian

Celine Begone

Cherry Pops

St. Sordid Secret

Lincoln Pride Parade

12:00pm – The Lincoln Pride Parade departs Lincoln Cornhill before making its way up the High Street to Orchard Street. Members of the public are encouraged to join behind the final float and march into the event.

Family Area

Open throughout the day, the Family Area includes:

Games

Arts and crafts

Live entertainment

Seating

Food stalls

VIP

Optional VIP packages include:

Priority entry

Prime viewing area

Meet and greets

Private facilities

Seating

Free entry to the official afterparty (over-18s arriving before 9pm)

Official afterparty

7:00pm–7:00am – The Scene Lincoln (18+)

The official afterparty features live entertainment across three music areas.

Lincoln Pride returns to Orchard Street on Saturday 15 August. The volunteer-run charity’s free event will feature live entertainment, a community parade and family activities, alongside accessible facilities including accessible toilets and a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter on the main stage.

For more information, visit lincolnpride.co.uk.