London enters the race to host WorldPride 2032

London has entered the race to host WorldPride 2032.

The capital has officially launched its bid to stage the international LGBTQ+ event, with organisers tying the campaign to the 60th anniversary of London’s first Pride march, which took place in 1972.

If the bid is successful, London would take over from Cape Town, which is due to host WorldPride in 2028. Amsterdam is hosting this year’s event, where London’s campaign was unveiled yesterday (6 August) during a reception at the British Council.

What are the London WorldPride 2032 competitions?

Organisers say the bid is being led by Pride in London, UK Black Pride and Outernet London, with support from the Mayor of London and TripAdvisor. WorldPride is licensed by InterPride and takes place every two years, bringing together Pride marches, cultural events, conferences and human rights programming in a different host city.

Rather than simply announcing its intention to host the event, the campaign is asking LGBTQ+ people to help shape the bid itself.

People from around the world are being invited to submit photographs exploring identity, belonging and allyship. Those images will form a large-scale digital mosaic designed to represent Pride through thousands of individual community contributions.

A separate competition is also inviting UK designers to create a logo for London’s WorldPride campaign. Should the city secure hosting rights, the winning design will become the official branding for WorldPride London 2032.

“Pride has always been powered by community” – Rebecca Paisis, interim CEO of Pride in London

The selected artwork will be revealed at Outernet London later this autumn alongside the completed photography installation. The winning designer will receive a £3,000 prize, while entries for both competitions close on 25 September. The winner is expected to be announced in early October.

Rebecca Paisis, interim CEO of Pride in London, said community involvement was central to the bid.

“Pride has always been powered by community,” she said. “As we launch London’s bid for WorldPride 2032, we want our community to help shape its future from day one.

“We’re looking for bold, inspiring designs that capture London’s unique spirit and photographs that celebrate Pride in all its forms across the world. As we approach the 60th anniversary of London’s first Pride march, this project gives every generation an opportunity to leave their mark on what could become one of the defining moments in our movement’s history.”

When did London’s first official Pride march take place?

London’s first official Pride march took place on 1 July 1972, three years after the Stonewall uprising in New York. What began as a demonstration involving a few hundred people has grown into one of Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ events. Pride in London says around 1.7 million spectators attended this year’s parade, with more than 30,000 people taking part.

Applications for the design competition and community photography project are now open through the Pride in London website.