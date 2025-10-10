Madonna announces Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter with early demos and never seen before images

Madonna is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album Bedtime Stories with a new companion release, Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter, arriving 28 November.

Bedtime Stories is Madonna’s sixth studio album, a pop album consisting of hits like survival, secret and don’t stop. The album sold more than seven million copies worldwide.

The upcoming eight-track EP features early demos, alternate versions, and rare recordings that trace the evolution of the 90s Madonna album’s smooth, R&B-influenced sound.

The original Bedtime Stories album will be reissued on silver vinyl on 28 November

The project was shaped in collaboration with Confessions on a Dance Floor producer Stuart Price, who helped edit and mix Madonna’s material into a new collection.

A deluxe 2CD edition will also be released, pairing the original album with the new EP and a 20-page booklet of lyrics and illustrations. The artwork features previously unseen images from a 1994 shoot by photographer Paolo Roversi, whose work also appeared on the original Bedtime Story single.

On the same day, the original Bedtime Stories album will be reissued on silver vinyl, available at select retailers. Orders from the official Madonna website and Rhino will include an exclusive poster.

Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter will be available digitally and on limited black vinyl, with orders from the official Madonna website and Rhino page, including an exclusive set of postcards.

Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter tracklist

Side One

‘Survival’ – Quiet Storm Demo Remix

‘Secret’ – Allstar New Single Mix

‘Right On Time’ – Original Demo Edit

‘Don’t Stop’ – Original Demo Edit



Side Two

‘Freedom’ – Short Mix

‘Human Nature’ – Howie Tee New Clean Edit

‘Let Down Your Guard’ – Rough Single Mix

‘Love Won’t Wait’ – Original Demo Edit