Former health secretary Wes Streeting has addressed the “unbelievable volume” of homophobic abuse he has received online since becoming defence secretary under prime minister Andy Burnham.

Streeting was one of three publicly LGBTQ+ ministers to be sworn into Burnham’s cabinet upon his appointment on 20 July, following Keir Starmer’s resignation.

As the former health secretary under Starmer, Streeting resigned in May this year, admitting that he had lost confidence in Starmer’s leadership. During his almost two-year tenure in the role, he oversaw restrictions that left trans under-18s without access to puberty blockers.

He was among those rumoured to be preparing to launch a leadership challenge against Starmer. However, Starmer soon announced his resignation, with Burnham subsequently tipped as his successor.

Wes Streeting faces homophobia as defence secretary

As he approaches a month in his new role as defence secretary, Streeting has spoken openly about being a publicly gay man in the role.

Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Fringe, Streeting addressed the “unbelievable volume” of online abuse targeting his sexuality, admitting he thinks people “cannot cope with the idea” of him overseeing the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“I am proud of the fact that in my lifetime we’ve gone from gay people not being allowed to serve in the military to a gay defence secretary,” said Streeting.

Streeting is praised for being a publicly gay defence secretary

“In my first week, someone in the MoD said to me, you know, as a gay man, I’m really proud that we have our first gay defence secretary, and it means a lot to many of us who remember the bad old days.”

Up until the year 2000, LGBTQ+ people were banned from the British military under the infamous “gay ban”, introduced in the 1950s.

The MoD has said it “deeply regrets” the treatment of former queer service members and created the LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme for those affected, with applications closing on 12 December 2026.

What is the role of defence secretary?

According to the official UK Government website: “The Secretary of State for Defence has overall responsibility for the business of the department.”

“Responsibilities include: strategic policy and operational oversight, including as a member of the National Security Council; the nuclear deterrent (CASD); and operations policy and enterprise.”

Streeting’s comments come shortly after returning from his first visit to Ukraine in his new role, where he met with president Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed how London and Kyiv could be protected from Russia.

Streeting’s involvement in Burnham’s cabinet has raised serious concerns among the trans community and its allies. Yvette Cooper, the health secretary under Burnham, will now face pressure to reverse policies introduced during Streeting’s tenure.