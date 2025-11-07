Madonna drops 20th anniversary Confessions deluxe with B-sides, remixes and promo-only tracks

Madonna has released a 20-track digital deluxe edition of her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor to mark its 20th anniversary.

The new edition includes the original continuous, cross-faded album mix, now available digitally for the first time, along with eight B-sides, remixes, and promo-only tracks.

When Confessions first arrived in 2005, it represented a shift in Madonna’s approach following the political tone of American Life.

Confessions on a Dance Floor earned Madonna a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album

She collaborated with producer Stuart Price to create a seamless, club-oriented record, blending 1970s disco, 1980s electropop, and early-2000s dance beats. The album was structured as one continuous mix, with each track flowing into the next, reflecting the energy of a live DJ set.

The album produced several hit singles, including ‘Hung Up’, which features a sample from ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’, as well as ‘Sorry’, ‘Get Together’ and ‘Jump’. It topped the US Billboard 200 and reached number one in approximately 40 countries, selling more than 10 million copies worldwide. The album also earned Madonna a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album.

Reflecting on the original project, Madonna said: “When we were writing we were like OK, we wanna to make the ultimate pop dance record so let’s listen to stuff for inspiration. We listened to lots of ABBA records and lots of Giorgio Moroder and Cerrone.”

“Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began!” – Madonna on next year’s sequel album

The deluxe edition includes remixes from Chus & Ceballos, Pet Shop Boys, Jacques Lu Cont, Axwell, and Archigram. Madonna has also confirmed she is working on a follow-up to Confessions on a Dance Floor, currently referred to as Confessions Part 2.

She shared on Instagram this year: “My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!! … ‘Confessions Part 2’.” She is collaborating again with Price, returning to the sound and style that defined the 2005 album.

In September 2025, Madonna announced her return to her original label, Warner Records, with the LP expected in 2026. She said: “Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor, Back to where it all began! COADF‑P.2 2026.” She has described the process of making new music as “the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission”, signalling a focus on creative control.