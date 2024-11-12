Madonna Celebration Tour outfits sold in Manchester charity shop from just £7.50

Clothes from Madonna’s Celebration Tour have ended up on sale in a Manchester charity shop, with the cut-price couture items selling out almost immediately.

Dozens of items were donated to the Children’s Air Ambulance charity shop in Salford following Madonna’s week-long rehearsal at Manchester’s AO Arena last year, Manchester Evening News reported.

Among the items on sale were a yellow and black plaid mini skirt worn by a dancer during an early section of the show (sold for £11- including a feather boa), and a custom denim waistcoat worn by Madonna when she performed ‘Don’t Tell Me’ (£15).

Other bargains included a distressed pink tutu for £20 and a selection of bondage trousers from US brand Tripp for £25, which usually retail for around £80 new. A selection of T-shirts were also up for grabs from just £7.50.

Ahead of the sale, the charity shop wrote on Facebook: “Are you a Material Girl or do you just like to Strike A Pose? We’ve got you covered. We have been donated some amazing pieces from the dress rehearsal of Madonna’s Celebration tour at the AO Arena.

“So tell your Papa Don’t Preach and come take a look at what we’ve got. Express yourself and Cherish your life saving purchase. You’ll find us at the Children’s Air Ambulance charity store on Regent Road Retail Park, Regent Road, Salford, M5 3TP.”

Sold-out tour ending with record-busting Brazil show

Madonna’s massive tour kicked off last October at London’s O2 Arena. The Celebration Tour concluded on 4 May in Brazil, following a record show on Rio de Janeiro’s Copcabana Beach with 1.6 million people in attendance.

In Attitude’s The Celebration Tour review, we noted how the tour “is as much about Madonna’s unwavering credentials as a live performer as it is her legacy on the generations of young stars that followed her.”

Madonna welcomed a host of other stars on stage during her show, including Donatella Versace, Charlie Hunnam and Debi Mazar. And noteably, Ricky Martin, who appeared to be getting into the groove of things.

“Address the elephant in your pants…I mean…room,” one X user commented on the video, referring to a seemingly increasing bulge in the singer’s trousers.