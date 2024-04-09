Ricky Martin: Social media ablaze over star’s ‘trouser elephant’ on Madonna’s Celebration Tour stage

Social media has seemingly gone into meltdown over Ricky Martin getting into the groove during an apperance at Madonna‘s The Celebration Tour.

Taking to the stage during the Miami leg of the tour on Sunday (7 April), Ricky joined Madonna during the show’s voguing segment, which sees guests act as judges as dancers show off their moves.

In a video posted by Ricky himself, he appears to be enjoying the show as Madonna’s dancers perform for him.

Thank you @Madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! 🎉



You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW! pic.twitter.com/bVdoV18Qen — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) April 8, 2024

“Address the elephant in your pants…I mean…room,” one X user commented on the video, referring to a seemingly increasing bulge in the singer’s trousers.

Madonna has welcomed a host of other stars on stage during the segment, including Donatella Versace, Charlie Hunnam and Debi Mazar.

The Celebration Tour kicked off last October at the O2 in London and will conclude on 4 May with a massive free gig on Copacabana Beach in Brazil.

“I cannot forget that it’s been tough at times” Ricky Martin on separation from ex-husband

Ricky recently reflected on finding joy after his separation from ex-husband Jwan Josef, calling the pain he experienced from it “rocket fuel.” The artist and his ex were married from 2017-2023.

During their relationship, they welcomed two children together: daughter Lucia, five and son Renn, four. Before meeting Jwan, Ricky became a father to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, now 15.

Speaking in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Puerto Rican pop icon responded to a question about finding happiness after divorce, saying: “I can only appreciate the highs if I acknowledge the lows, and I cannot forget that it’s been tough at times.

“That is rocket fuel for me to create in my mind what I want, what I need, in order for me to be satisfied with life.”