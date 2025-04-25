Lube, latex and lashings of gravy: AJ Odudu takes on Attitude’s fabulosity test (EXCLUSIVE)

She’s the Belle of Blackburn, wielding sass sharper than her stilettos, wrapped in a wardrobe tighter than Ofcom regulations. But AJ Odudu now faces a challenge trickier than anything even Big Brother could whip up – surviving Attitude’s fabulosity test, She’s Got Attitude.

What’s the secret to pulling off a catsuit?

You need a big bottle of lube, five tubs of talcum powder, some ambition, and a dream. When I take it off, it’s like I’ve had an hour of hot yoga — just pure sweat. It’s like taking off a swimming cap, and it’s just drenched. I must lose a stone of water every time.

If things go south, you could sell them on OnlyFans or something?

Oh, absolutely. Babes, I’ve kept every single latex catsuit. I’ve saved them for a rainy day.



The Royal Bank of Fabulousness. 5/5

Pitch your own reality show to us.

I think it would have to be a smorgasbord — a cross between RuPaul’s Drag Race, Strictly Come Dancing, Takeshi’s Castle, Total Wipeout and Hole in the Wall. Total chaos. Or maybe a Mad Max-style cage fight with the entire cast of every Real Housewives franchise — hosted by me!



Two Housewives enter. One Housewife leaves. 5/5

If there were a The Real Housewives of Blackburn, what would your tagline be? And what would the cast hold?

The Blackburn girls would hold chips and gravy. And my tagline would be: “I might turn heads, but I can also turn a look.”



One point deducted for lack of mushy peas. 4/5

What’s your go-to way of getting out of a boring phone call?

“Sorry, Coronation Street’s on. I’ve really got to go.” I just love classic Coronation Street — the old titles, the old music. I love Deidre, obviously, and I miss Hayley.



And her iconic red anorak (which is now in a museum, rightfully). 3/5

You’re creating a girl group. Who’s in it and what are you called?

We would be called The Girly Pops, and I’d have Mel B, Jade Thirlwall, Aubrey O’Day and Normani. And me, of course.



The Spice Girls walked so The Girly Pops could suck (figuratively, not literally). 4/5

What would the title of your biopic be, and who would play you?

It would be called Slay-J. And Naomi Campbell would play me. Expect Northern escapades, camp nights out, and loads of gravy. I want to see Naomi Campbell holding chips, cheese and gravy in her hands.



And hopefully throwing it at someone. 5/5

Name one thing the North does better than anywhere else.

There’s too much to mention! The North does rain better than anywhere else. The North does tea better than anywhere else. Gravy better than anywhere else. Banter better than anywhere else. And tap water. I miss the tap water in Blackburn.



We would have also accepted “pints that cost less than a semi-detached”. 4/5

If you had to wear the same outfit for the rest of your life from a past Big Brother contestant, what would it be?

Nikki Grahame’s bunny girl outfit that she wore when she entered the house in 2006. It’s just so camp and fab. As soon as she walked in, I was like, ‘Who? What?’ I was immediately invested.



It’s an outfit that belongs in the V&A. 5/5

Create an AJ-themed Big Brother task that would guarantee camp chaos.

A lip-sync contest to every single Eurovision entry from the past six years. They’d all need to wear bright blue catsuits, and they’d need 76 inches of hair. They would also need to perform in a Northern accent.



You’ve just described any Attitude staff social. 4/5

The campest thing you’ve ever done?

Going to Eurovision in Liverpool two weekends in a row. The first weekend for the big Eurovision welcome, then the following week for the live show. I stayed up and danced all night, then got a car straight from Liverpool to London because I had to be on the BAFTA red carpet the next day — and I hadn’t been to bed. All my friends in Liverpool were just waking up from the night before and were like, “How did you even get to London?”



Cinq points! 5/5

If you could only communicate using viral catchphrases for a day, which three would you use?

“Very, very harsh!” “Much better!” “Claustrophobic, Darren!”



I’m sure I said these exact words on a hookup recently. 4/5

If you could describe yourself using the title of a pop song, what would it be?

Gina G — ‘Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit’. It’s a little bit Northern, a little bit camp, a little bit of everything — a little bit spicy, a little bit sassy.



This could be its own song, ‘A Little Bit AJ’. 4/5

Score: 87% Attitude

She came, she slayed, she left a trail of gravy in her wake… Can we have a special Celebrity Big Brother with just AJ in the house, please?

The Celebrity Big Brother finale airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

