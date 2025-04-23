Diego Calva says it was ‘intimidating’ being naked around Jacob Elordi in On Swift Horses: ‘He’s too perfect! (EXCLUSIVE)

Diego Calva has discussed about the “intimidating” experience of being naked around Jacob Elordi in On Swift Horses.

The 33-year-old, who appears on the cover of the latest issue of Attitude, plays Euphoria actor Jacob’s on-screen boyfriend in the new romance film.

On Swift Horses hits UK cinemas on 25 April 25 2025.

“It’s hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!”

“Believe me, being naked around Jacob Elordi is intimidating!” the star told us. “He’s like a fucking god! He’s too perfect! … It’s hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!”

Describing the film’s plot, Diego said: “It’s like when you fall in love with your first love when you’re eight. You fall in love with your cousin or your teacher. Something really sweet, platonic, in a way.”

The Babylon star furthermore explained: “When they’re inside the hotel room, in their world, because they have to hide from the actual world — they’re kids.”

On Swift Horses follows newlyweds Muriel and Lee who are beginning a new life when he returns from the Korean War. However, their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic younger brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret. A dangerous love triangle is quickly formed, as the three vow to start a new life together in California, but their bid for the American Dream is blown apart when Julius disappears and heads for Las Vegas instead. Muriel embarks on a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible.

