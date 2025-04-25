Diego Calva says he had neck pain from kissing co-star Jacob Elordi in On Swift Horses (EXCLUSIVE)

On Swift Horses star Diego Calva has revealed that filming sex scenes with Jacob Elordi in the gay romance film left him with neck pain due to his co-stars towering height.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude behind the scenes of his cover shoot for our latest issue, Calva explained that he did not realise how tall Elordi was until they began shooting the film.

“There was one moment, probably the first scene when I realised how tall Jacob was and it was my first time acting looking up,” he said. “He was laughing at me! He’s way taller – I had like a neck pain for the first week from just kissing.”

(Image: Karla Lisker/Attitude)

The actor also explained he bonded with his co-star through their shared love of gaming and theatre.

“One day we were in the middle of a scene and I realised during the breaks he was playing a Nintendo Switch. He was playing a Pokémon game and I’m a Pokémon fan so that was the way to break the ice,” Calva revealed.

“We are both old American theatre fans and in a very geek way” – Diego Calva on Jacob Elordi

“And then he was reading I think something from Elia Kazan, like an old play so we related with that too,” he recalled. “We are both old American theatre fans and in a very geek way.”

Calva previously revealed in the accompanying interview of his cover shoot that he found shooting sex scenes with the Aussie actor “intimidating.”

“Believe me, being naked around Jacob Elordi is intimidating!” the star told us. “He’s like a fucking god! He’s too perfect! … It’s hard not to do a hot scene with Jacob shirtless!”

Issue 364 of Attitude magazine is available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.