Madonna announces new edition of Confessions II with streaming and vinyl release dates

Madonna is releasing an instrumental version of Confessions II, making the album’s 16 tracks available without their original vocal performances.

Confessions II: Instrumentals will land on streaming platforms on Friday (6 November), with a vinyl edition following on Tuesday (10 November). Madonna announced the release on social media, sharing new artwork featuring the purple colour palette and speaker imagery used throughout the album campaign.

The singer wrote: “Confessions II: Instrumentals. For a good time! OUT on streaming Nov 6th & on Vinyl Nov 10th. Turn up the Volume”.

“We wanted to go against the grain” – Stuart Price on building Confessions II around a continuous mix

The release follows the arrival of Confessions II in July, Madonna’s fifteenth studio album and follow-up to her 2005 record, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna reunited with Stuart Price, who produced the original album. The pair built the 16-song sequel around a continuous mix, with tracks flowing into one another to create an uninterrupted listening experience.

Price previously told Attitude that the approach was partly a response to the way streaming platforms encourage artists to focus on individual songs rather than complete albums.

“One observation that we’ve made about this era of music is that DSPs [digital streaming platforms] more or less force you into making individual songs,” he explained.

Madonna and Stuart Price in the studio (Image: Ricardo Gomes) Madonna and Stuart Price in the studio (Image: Ricardo Gomes) Madonna and Stuart Price in the studio (Image: Ricardo Gomes)

“We wanted to go against the grain,” Price added, describing the continuous mix as a way of challenging expectations around how music is presented and consumed.

Who did Madonna collaborate with on Confessions II?

The album features a number of high-profile collaborations, including Sabrina Carpenter on ‘Bring Your Love’, Colombian singer Feid on ‘Read My Lips’, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix on ‘Bizarre’ and Belgian musician Stromae on ‘My Sins Are My Savior’. Madonna’s daughter Lola Leon also appears on ‘The Test’.

Across its 16 tracks, Confessions II revisits the house and disco influences that defined its predecessor while exploring themes of desire, identity, spirituality and reinvention.

The original Confessions on a Dance Floor spawned hits including ‘Hung Up’, ‘Sorry’ and ‘Jump’, becoming one of Madonna’s defining dance-pop releases.

Confessions II: Instrumentals is available to buy on Madonna’s website.