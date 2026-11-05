Is Netflix spy thriller Black Doves low key the gayest show on TV? We investigate

Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley’s hit TV show Black Doves returns to Netflix today [Thursday 5 November 2026] with six new episodes – and it’s gayer than ever.

The spy thriller, which features multiple queer characters across its two seasons, stars two time Oscar-nominee Keira as spy Helen – whose husband is about to become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – while Ben, known for his roles in the James Bond and Paddington film franchises, plays her gay best friend and lethal assassin, Sam.

Speaking to Attitude this week about how the show avoided gay man-straight woman cliches, Atonement star Keira said: “First and foremost – and this is strange – [the show is] like a buddy movie. It’s about that friendship. It’s the central relationship in the whole thing.”

“I have many great gay friends; I hadn’t seen that relationship properly depicted – Keira Knightley

“I have many great gay friends. I hadn’t seen that relationship properly depicted,” she continued. “When I read the script, I said, ‘ah, this feels real. This has got all the nuances, and all of the love and all of the humour – all of the stuff that is so magic.’ It’s is, in a funny way, a love song to that kind of relationship.”

Ambika Mod and Keira Knightley in Black Doves (Image: Netflix)

In the new season, Keira also has great comic chemistry with Ambika Mod (One Day), who joins the cast as Laila, an acerbic and anarchic Black Doves agent sent to help Helen on a mission.

“We [me and Keira] didn’t overthink it!” said Ambika of Laila and Helen’s playful dynamic. “We had to do a lot of stunt training together, and that was a real baptism by fire. We bonded a lot, doing that.

Black Doves season two plot



Helen (Keira Knightley) is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organisation she serves: the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever. As Helen’s enigmatic handler Mrs Reed (Sarah Lancashire) is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend Sam (Ben Whishaw). The once high-end triggerman is now reduced to lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits. As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponised, trust is shattered, and the fight to protect the people they love could cost everything. With all the explosive wit of Series 1, Helen and Sam’s mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the dark decisions and painful sacrifices of their pasts, and right to the heart of the Black Doves.

“But Joe [Barton’s] writing leaps off the page. When you’ve got really good writing that, you’ve got to just let it be. You have to trust that you’re a piece of the puzzle.”

On how her character came to be an assassin, Ambika reflected: “In my head, I’m like, ‘something’s happened to her.’ I feel like she went through a transformation.”

“I don’t feel like any of them have come from particularly happy places!” added Keira.

“You don’t see it accidentally; it’s a planned thing” – Ella Lily Hyland on Black Doves‘ LGBTQ representation

Season two also sees the return of Ella Lily Hyland and Gabrielle Creevy as assassins Williams and Eleanor, with the pair navigating a ‘will-they, won’t-they’ romantic storyline.

Said Ella Lily of the show’s queer representation: “It’s on a big Netflix stage. You don’t see it accidentally. It’s a planned thing, if you see it. That’s something that feels really good to be a part of.”

Ambika Mod, Ella Lily Hyland and Gabrielle Creevy in Black Doves (Image: Netflix)

Gabrielle went on: “They’re unapologetically just themselves. It’s never a massive thing. I think that’s brilliant about the whole world [of Black Doves]. We don’t hone in on stuff. It’s just who they are. It’s mentioned. And then, get on with it!”

Speaking to the show’s subtle queer representation, Black Doves co-producer Keira said: “You could also say it’s a feminist show. We didn’t come into this saying: ‘This is what we’re making!’ It’s turned into what it is in a completely organic way of just, ‘Who are the people? What would be interesting to see?’ […] And trying to make it not one-dimensional; finding nuance. There are lots of things you can discover about it. There are lots of layers to it.”

Sarah Lancashire and Keira Knightley in Black Doves (Image: Netflix)

Asked what the loveliest thing is about working with Ben Whishaw, Ambika said: “Everything. Honestly, I cannot! When people ask: ‘Is Ben Whishaw nice?’ – he’s the best person you’ll ever meet.”

“He’s an amazing man,” added Keira. “With some people, you watch them on-screen and you think, ‘god, they’re great’. Then you meet them and ‘oh, not so great…’ He’s very great!”

On working with industry veterans like Keira and Ben, Gabrielle said: “They’re so nurturing. When you watch them do their thing, it’s a real treat. When I did season one, I was like, ‘how am I here?’ I’ve been having that moment for a long time!'”

Added Ella Lily: “Actors kind of learn from each other, but we’re all just big kids! With Ben, Keira and Sarah [Lancashire], just being around them, you absorb and learn so much from how they carry themselves, their skill, their talent. They’d be too humble to say: ‘Let me give you some advice!'”

Black Doves season 2 is released on Netflix on 5 November.