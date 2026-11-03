Bash Croft shares his theory on why gay people keep winning The Traitors

Bash Croft has shared his theory about why gay people keep winning The Traitors.

The actor and singer believes the experience of navigating life as a gay person can develop skills that prove useful in the competition.

Croft, who played Ben Hope in Heartstopper, won the second series of The Celebrity Traitors alongside comedian Romesh Ranganathan on Friday (30 October). The pair split the £83,000 prize fund, with Croft donating his £41,500 share to Choose Love.

“You learn to read rooms, and you learn to, try and survive” – Bash Croft on why gay people keep winning The Traitors

Speaking to BuzzFeed after the finale, Croft discussed a social media post suggesting that gay contestants may have an advantage because of the skills they develop while navigating their sexuality.

“I saw a post about how, you don’t have to be gay to win The Traitors, but, it’s kind of mad that so many people are,” he said. “And one of the top comments was about, which I think is true, about how you learn to read rooms, and you learn to, try and survive.

“And you learn to try and get on with people. So it is interesting, the subconscious skill sets, I guess. If being gay means winning The Traitors, then I guess I’m grateful.”

Croft and Ranganathan are the latest names to join a growing list of queer winners across the UK franchise. Alan Carr won the first series of The Celebrity Traitors in 2025, while Stephen Libby and Rachel Duffy won the civilian series earlier this year. Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown also won the civilian competition in the previous series.

Why have The Celebrity Traitors faced backlash over their prize donations?

The latest winners, however, have faced right-wing backlash after donating their £83,000 prize fund to refugee charities, including one supporting LGBTQ+ refugees and displaced people.

Croft opted for Choose Love, a humanitarian organisation supporting refugees and displaced people, particularly LGBTQ+ people forced to flee persecution.

Ranganathan, meanwhile, selected the Refugee Council, which supports people seeking safety and rebuilding their lives in the UK.

“The end of #CelebrityTraitors was the most BBC thing EVER,” TALK presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer wrote on X.

“Because of COURSE the two winners are donating their winnings – our licence fee money – to a charity for refugees and a charity for ‘queer’ refugees.”