Speedo-wearing Mister Kansas AKA John Ahlstedt announces OnlyFans on US election night

Remember the muscle man who went viral for his tiny pair of speedos during the swimsuit round of the Mister USA pageant earlier this year? Well, Mister Kansas – aka John Ahlstedt – has now joined OnlyFans.

Before finding a whole new gay following, Ahlstedt was already using his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, particularly those of the trans community.

His bio reads: “Protecting LGBTQ+ rights and dignity 1 post at a time!”, followed by trans and LGBTQ+ pride flags. In his videos, he speaks up for his trans siblings and criticises Donald Trump’s anti-trans agenda and the treatment of immigrants.

Mister Kansas – aka John Ahlstedt – starts OnlyFans

Now, Ahlstedt has started an OnlyFans account. “Well, I finally fucking did it, guys,” he announced on Instagram today (4 November). “And yes, it is probably what some of you have been asking me about for quite some time.”

He said he wanted to create the account to show a more “playful” side of himself, now that he finally feels comfortable in his own skin.

Ahlstedt suggested he might leave little to the imagination for his OnlyFans subscribers, though noted that everything he shared would be on his own terms. “I do intend on keeping it like that,” he said.

Ahlstedt will continue advocating for the LGBTQ+ community

His regular posts will continue on Instagram and TikTok: “I’m still gonna be right here talking about politics, human rights, and the things that matter most to me.”

“This is just simply something extra I decided to try, and I am actually excited to see where it goes.”

Ahlstedt has amassed quite a social media following under the username @happytimes503. His OnlyFans account will operate under the name Happy Times After Hours.

“A big win on election night,” wrote one fan beneath the announcement, in a nod to the US midterm elections, which took place on 3 November 2026.