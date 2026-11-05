The Real Housewives of London star in season 2 reunion teaser, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Hayu has released the first teaser for The Real Housewives of London‘s season 2 reunion, with Katherine Ryan returning to host the two-part special.

The teaser offers a preview of the Housewives coming together to discuss the events of the latest season, which has featured shifting friendships, disagreements and dramatic exchanges.

Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, Karen Loderick Peace and Nessie Welschinger will all take their seats for the reunion, where they will face questions from one another, Ryan and viewers at home.

When is The Real Housewives of London‘s season 2 reunion available to stream on Hayu?

Part One will stream exclusively on Hayu from 16 November, with Part Two following on 23 November.

Ryan, who also hosted the show’s first season reunion, said: “I genuinely didn’t think these women could outdo themselves after Season One, but apparently I underestimated what six wealthy women with unresolved issues and unlimited access to caviar and champagne are capable of.”

She continued: “The Reunion is my opportunity to ask the questions everyone at home needs to know the answers to. Hosting The Real Housewives of London Reunion for a second time is an honour.”

The comedian also teased that the episodes would be “spicier than one of the ladies’ Spicy Margaritas”.

What happened in The Real Housewives of London season 2?

Season 2 has seen the Housewives navigate charity galas, London Fashion Week, Lunar New Year celebrations and a cast trip to Antigua, while dealing with broken friendships, family revelations and career milestones.

Among the storylines, Angus embarked on a trip to Poland to lay her father to rest, while Cronin balanced a growing business with tensions caused by her renewed friendship with Juliet. Loderick-Peace began to question her place in the group, Mayhew pursued her West End ambitions, Parker found herself at the centre of one of the season’s biggest feuds, and Nessie was encouraged to stop sitting on the fence as relationships within the group continue to deteriorate.

The Real Housewives of London season 2 reunion Part One arrives on Hayu on 16 November, followed by Part Two on 23 November.