Madonna ‘planning 40th anniversary Greatest Hits tour’

Madonna is planning a new Greatest Hits tour to celebrate 40 years in the music industry, according to a new report.



The ‘Material Girl’ singer’s 12th concert tour will include stops at London’s 02 Arena, as per to The Sun.

The 64-year-old will officially announce dates for the tour in the next few weeks, the publication adds.

“Madonna is trying something completely new — and really giving fans, young and old, what they want,” said a source.

“She wants to capitalise on tracks like ‘Frozen’ and ‘Material Girl’ popping off on TikTok.”

“Previously she has always wanted to be forward-facing and focus on whatever new album she’s plugging,” the source added. “But now, in her mid-60s, she is going back to basics and once again reinventing herself.”



Attitude has approached a rep for Madonna for comment.

“I’m a creature of the stage”

Madge’s first-ever compilation tour will apparently start at the end of this year.

Her last, the Madame X tour, spanned 2019-2020 and took in small theatres.

In an interview with Variety published earlier this year, ‘Hung Up’ singer Madonna said: “The whole thing with “Frozen” [going viral on TikTok] was so fun.

“But I woke up one day and went: ‘I’m sick of living in the past!’ I want to go on tour again, I’m a creature of the stage. That is my happy place.”

Of future plans, she added: “I’m just looking for interesting, fun ways to rerelease my catalog and introduce my music to a new generation. I’m focused on that and I’ve been writing a screenplay for my film for the last couple of years.”