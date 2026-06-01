DC Comics reimagines trans superhero Dreamer as Wonder Woman in new Pride issue

DC Comics has announced that trans superhero Dreamer (Nia Nal) will be written as Wonder Woman in a new Pride issue.

Marking Pride Month 2026, from 1 to 30 June, Dreamer will lead the upcoming comic Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #1, released on 3 June 2026.

Written by Jadzia Axelrod and Nicole Maines, the plot follows Galaxy (Taylor Barzelay) and Dreamer, as Dreamer enters an alternate reality where she and Galaxy are Amazons, and Nia effectively replaces Wonder Woman (Diana) during a formative version of her origin.

“The DC Pride priorities have always been to spotlight queer characters” – DC editor Andrea Shea on the 2026 pride issue

DC editor Andrea Shea celebrated the 2026 Pride issue in a statement as per the DC website: “The DC Pride priorities have always been to spotlight queer characters, serve as a launchpad for new, year-round DC storytelling, and celebrate our roster of incredible talent.”

“And in so many ways, 2026 is the culmination of the last five years – what we’ve always been building toward: a series of stories that take place in the heart of DC continuity and serve as the next chapters for some of our most beloved characters.”

Dreamer first appeared in the CW series Supergirl (2018), played by Nicole Maines, the first publicly trans actress to portray a trans superhero on TV.

Who is Dreamer in the DC Comics?

She is a human–Naltorian hybrid with dream-based powers (oneiromancy), including precognitive visions, energy projection, and access to the Dream Realm.

The story is framed as part of DC’s wider push for diversity and LGBTQ+ visibility in comics, with Pride issues published annually since 2021.

Other DC LGBTQ+ heroes include Midnighter and Apollo, Batwoman, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Alan Scott (Green Lantern, alternate version), and Robin (Tim Drake) and Superboy (Jon Kent), who are both bisexual characters.

Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #1 is slated for release on 3 June 2026. For more information, please visit the official DC website.