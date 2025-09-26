Lulu reveals ‘yes, I had sex with David Bowie’ moments after swearing in hilarious This Morning interview

Eurovision legend Lulu has confirmed for the first time that she had a sexual relationship with David Bowie, sharing memories from their relationship in the 1970s.

The former Attitude cover star revealed that she and the ‘Starman’ hitmaker met at a hotel in Sheffield and quickly became involved.

Reflecting on their first night together, Lulu admitted her memory was “a bit hazy” due to being slightly tipsy, but stressed that their connection was about more than just sex.

“This is the first time I’ve said it” – Lulu on having sex with David Bowie

Speaking on This Morning this week, she told presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: “You know what, I have never said ‘Yes, I had sex with David Bowie’ until now. This is the first time I’ve said it because I’ve always chosen not to speak about it.”

She added: “It was private… I wouldn’t share the details anyway. I do have boundaries. I’m learning to have boundaries.”

(Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

On their broader relationship, she said: “It was an incredible experience to work with a guy like that, to be in his orbit. He honoured me. I’m only looking to be loved and to give love.”

Emphasising that the 60s icon’s relationship with Bowie was more than just sex, she stressed: “And I don’t mean I want to have affairs and it’s about sex. It’s about a much deeper thing than that. And that was what we shared. I felt he saw me.”

“‘How the f**k did I miss that, baby?'” – Lulu recalls the moment Elton John found out she was an addict

During the interview, she also spoke about her journey with addiction, recalling the moment she told Elton John. She said: “Elton said to me, ‘How the f**k did I miss that, baby?’”

At that point, Shephard cut in to pause the interview. “Elton has an interesting choice of vocabulary, we just need to be careful,” he said.

The revelation came ahead of Lulu’s memoir, If Only You Knew, which was released yesterday (25 September).