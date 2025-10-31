Luke Evans Broadway debut role revealed in a new production of The Rocky Horror Show

Actor Luke Evans is set to make his Broadway debut in 2026, stepping onto the New York stage in high heels as he takes on the role of Dr Frank-N-Furter in a new production of queer cult classic The Rocky Horror Show.

The revival of the cult-classic musical will open at Studio 54 under the banner of the Roundabout Theatre Company on 26 March 2026, with the official opening night scheduled for April 23, 2026.

The show will be directed by Tony Award-winning director Sam Pinkleton, well-known for his production, Oh, Mary! starring Jinkx Monsoon.

“This untameable classic open with the razor sharp Luke Evans at the centre” – director Sam Pinkleton announcing Evans’s role in Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show

In a statement, Pinkleton expressed excitement about collaborating with former Attitude cover star Evans: “I’m giddy to crack this untameable classic open with the razor sharp Luke Evans at the centre.”

“Rocky Horror is a sublime, ridiculous, giant hearted act of love, a trashy little musical that means so many things to generations of tender weirdos with mascara streaming down their faces,” he added.

“I hope we can make something joyous, unfathomable, straight from outer space and I can’t wait to welcome you into the slimy tentacles of Studio 54.”

Evans made his professional musical theatre debut on the west end in 2000’s La Cava

(Image: Attitude)

Evans, who received the Book Award at the 2025 Attitude Awards, began his career in musical theatre on London’s West End, making his professional debut in 2000’s La Cava.

This was followed by roles in Taboo, Rent, and Miss Saigon, before gaining international recognition for his on-screen performances, including Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

The Rocky Horror Show premiered in London’s West End in 1973, written by Richard O’Brien and directed by Jim Sharman. Its most recent major revival was in 2024 – see Attitude’s five star review on the Attitude website.

The upcoming Broadway production will feature sing-along classics including ‘Dammit Janet,’ ‘Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me,’ ‘Hot Patootie’ and ‘Time Warp.’

Tickets for the production are on sale now, on the official Broadway website.