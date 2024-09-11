The Rocky Horror Picture Show revival hits London – check out the production, in 7 dazzling images
“Let's do the 'Time Warp' again!"
By Ashley Davey
The latest stage revival of Richard O’Brien’s legendary musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show hit London’s Dominion Theatre this week, with Jason Donovan making his dazzling return as Frank-N-Furter — his first time stepping into the role in the UK in over 25 years.
Joining him is BAFTA-winning comedian Mawaan Rizwan, who sinks his teeth into the role of The Narrator, injecting the character with his own personal style of humour that made his BBC show Juice such a breakout hit.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, at its heart, is of course a vibrant celebration of self-expression and individuality – a rebellion against the norm.
Or as Mawaan has put it in a statement: “A liberation process for people who felt like the odd one out.”
For nearly 50 years, this beloved show has been a safe haven for misfits and outcasts, earning an unwavering cult following that spans generations – from Baby Boomers to Gen Z.
I mean, who doesn’t dance to the ‘Time Warp’ whenever it plays at a family event?
Reflecting on his role, Mawaan also said: “It was such a formative show for me as a performer, so I’m very excited to be a part of bringing it back. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this joyously anarchic classic once again!”
If you’re in the mood for a night full of singing, dancing and some amazing audience fancy dress, head on over to the London’s Dominion Theatre before 20 September 2024. “And you shall receive it, in abundance!”