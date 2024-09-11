 Skip to main content

12 September 2024 12:44 AM

The Rocky Horror Picture Show revival hits London – check out the production, in 7 dazzling images

“Let's do the 'Time Warp' again!"

By Ashley Davey

Ensemble, Morgan Jackson, as Rocky, Lauren Chia as Janet, Job Greuter as Riff Raff, Jason Donovan as Frank-N-Furter, Edward Bullingham as Dr Scott, Natasha Hoeberigs as Magenta and Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Columbia) (Image: David Freeman)

The latest stage revival of Richard O’Brien’s legendary musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show hit London’s Dominion Theatre this week, with Jason Donovan making his dazzling return as Frank-N-Furter — his first time stepping into the role in the UK in over 25 years.

Joining him is BAFTA-winning comedian Mawaan Rizwan, who sinks his teeth into the role of The Narrator, injecting the character with his own personal style of humour that made his BBC show Juice such a breakout hit.

Jason Donovan as Frank-N-Furter (Image: David Freeman)
Natasha Hoeberigs as Usherette (Image: David Freeman)
Morgan Jackson as Rocky (Image: David Freeman)
Morgan Jackson as Rocky (Image: David Freeman)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, at its heart, is of course a vibrant celebration of self-expression and individuality – a rebellion against the norm.

Or as Mawaan has put it in a statement: “A liberation process for people who felt like the odd one out.” 

Jason Donovan as Frank N Furter (Image: David Freeman)
It’s the first time Jason has performed as Frank in London in 25 years (Image: David Freeman)

For nearly 50 years, this beloved show has been a safe haven for misfits and outcasts, earning an unwavering cult following that spans generations – from Baby Boomers to Gen Z.

I mean, who doesn’t dance to the ‘Time Warp’ whenever it plays at a family event?

12. L-R_ Job Greuter (Riff Raff), Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli (Columbia), Natasha Hoeberigs (Magenta). Photo Credit - David Freeman.jpg
The cast of the new production during a group number (Image: David Freeman)
14. L-R_ Connor Carson (Brad), Jason Donovan (Frank N Furter), Lauren Chia (Janet). Photo Credit - David Freeman
Rocky was originally a hit 1975 musical film (Image: David Freeman)
17. L-R_ Lauren Chia (Janet), Connor Carson (Brad). Photo Credit - David Freeman
The show’s London run lasts until 20 September (Image: David Freeman)

Reflecting on his role, Mawaan also said: “It was such a formative show for me as a performer, so I’m very excited to be a part of bringing it back. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this joyously anarchic classic once again!”

If you’re in the mood for a night full of singing, dancing and some amazing audience fancy dress, head on over to the London’s Dominion Theatre before 20 September 2024. “And you shall receive it, in abundance!”

