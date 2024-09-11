The Rocky Horror Picture Show revival hits London – check out the production, in 7 dazzling images

The latest stage revival of Richard O’Brien’s legendary musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show hit London’s Dominion Theatre this week, with Jason Donovan making his dazzling return as Frank-N-Furter — his first time stepping into the role in the UK in over 25 years.

Joining him is BAFTA-winning comedian Mawaan Rizwan, who sinks his teeth into the role of The Narrator, injecting the character with his own personal style of humour that made his BBC show Juice such a breakout hit.

Jason Donovan as Frank-N-Furter (Image: David Freeman) Natasha Hoeberigs as Usherette (Image: David Freeman) Morgan Jackson as Rocky (Image: David Freeman)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, at its heart, is of course a vibrant celebration of self-expression and individuality – a rebellion against the norm.

Or as Mawaan has put it in a statement: “A liberation process for people who felt like the odd one out.”

It’s the first time Jason has performed as Frank in London in 25 years (Image: David Freeman)

For nearly 50 years, this beloved show has been a safe haven for misfits and outcasts, earning an unwavering cult following that spans generations – from Baby Boomers to Gen Z.



I mean, who doesn’t dance to the ‘Time Warp’ whenever it plays at a family event?

The cast of the new production during a group number (Image: David Freeman) Rocky was originally a hit 1975 musical film (Image: David Freeman) The show’s London run lasts until 20 September (Image: David Freeman)

Reflecting on his role, Mawaan also said: “It was such a formative show for me as a performer, so I’m very excited to be a part of bringing it back. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this joyously anarchic classic once again!”

If you’re in the mood for a night full of singing, dancing and some amazing audience fancy dress, head on over to the London’s Dominion Theatre before 20 September 2024. “And you shall receive it, in abundance!”