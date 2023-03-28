Lukas Gage opens up about life with new boyfriend Chris Appleton: ‘I’m very much in love’

You star Lukas Gage has spoken about his new boyfriend Chris Appleton, admitting: “I’m very much in love.”



The actor, also known for roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria, and Chris went Instagram official last month, sharing with fans pictures of their holiday in Mexico.



Now, Lukas has offered new insight into the pair’s relationship after being asked about it in an interview on the Today show in the US yesterday (Monday 27 March 2023).

“I needed to be tamed!” – Lukas Gage

After anchor Dylan Dreyer complimented Lukas’s hair and told him hairdresser Chris was going to be on the show at the end of the week, she said: “What do you think he would think about your hair?”

Smooth. Kind of?

“I think this mane needed to be tamed,” replied Lukas, playing ball. “I also needed to be tamed!”

Lukas Gage is here!



He talks about his character on ‘You,’ how he feels being involved with so many of the most popular shows like ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus,’ and opens up about feeling 'very much in love' with Chris Appleton. pic.twitter.com/gKCmJBwMNJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2023

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” he continued.

He later added of Kim Kardashian’s sometimes-hairstylist: “He’s a good-looking man. It’s something about being in London. I got a taste for the Brits and couldn’t help myself!”

Speaking about the guys’ outdoorsy pictures, he went on: “Look at us snowboarding! We have fun together; we go on adventures.”

Lukas is also known for roles in Assassination Nation and The Way Back.