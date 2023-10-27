Loreen delivers visual treat as she pays tribute to tribal roots in ‘Is It Love’ video

Loreen has been a name synonymous with the Eurovision Song Contest since taking the crown with ‘Euphoria’ back in 2012.

Now, the Swedish pop sensation is back with her first new single since her second triumph at the annual singing contest with ‘Tattoo’ back in May.

As she gears up for a UK and Europe tour to start next month, she’s dropped the video to go alongside track ‘Is It Love’.

Of course, being Loreen, the vocals are absolutely otherworldly, which are only accentuated through the visual treat of a video.

“It’s a song describing and contemplating a love that’s so deep but at the same time filled with confusion” – Loreen

Loreen looks to her Berber influences in the dramatic accompaniment in which she draws on stories of the generations to come before her.

She spoke about her family’s history as part of the Berber tribe in an interview with Rolling Stone UK earlier this summer.

“They were called Barbarians by the Egyptians because they were so aggressive,” the star explained. The women were so aggressive. Isn’t that interesting?”

“The women from my tribe, they weren’t so interested in monogamy, but being in a relationship. Historically, they went out to the village in search of a man. ‘You’re coming with me,’ right? They did whatever they wanted to do.

“Then they said, ‘Ta ta,’ and they raised their children by themselves. This whole concept of husband and wife was never a concept. They used these women in war, because they were like, ‘Ahhhhhh!’”

Elsewhere, her outfit seeks to symbolise the continuity of tradition in a changing world, a vision of modernity and cultural pride.

“It’s about realising that to create a deeper understanding of yourself you need to accept the duality of life”

And the incredible energy certain shines throughout the atmospheric video, full of her signature punchy hand actions to convey her sense of spirituality.

Loreen shared in a statement alongside the video: “‘Is It Love’ was born from a place of seeking clarity, it’s a song describing and contemplating a love that’s so deep but at the same time filled with confusion.

“It’s about realising that to create a deeper understanding of yourself you need to accept the duality of life, that distortion and clarity goes hand in hand and are equally as important.

“And to experience the depth of true love, both to the self as well as to others, you have to accept and experience the depth of pain.”

The clip ends with Loreen struggling to catch a breath as she’s embraced, then concluding with some haunting vocals.

We can’t wait to see what comes next.