Malmö chosen to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

The Eurovision Song Contest is heading back to Sweden and this time will be hosted in the city of Malmö.

The southern city was picked by the host Broadcast, SVT, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), who announced their decision on Friday (7 July)

It follows Attitude Pride Icon Award winner Loreen storming to success for a second time in 2023 with ‘Tattoo’. In doing so she became the first woman to win Eurovision twice, after winning with ‘Euphoria’ in 2012.

Eurovision 2023 was hosted in Liverpool after 2022 winner Ukraine could not host due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Martin Österdahl, the Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest said on Friday he was “thrilled” that Malmö has been selected.

“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the Contest,” he continued. “Having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win. We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

Österdahl commended Malmö’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation as well as sustainability and green initiatives. This, he said, “aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal Host City for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.”

According to the EBU’s statement on Friday, Malmö was chosen from several cities that were examined by the EBU. Cities were judged on the facilities available, and the ability to accommodate visiting delegations, crew, fans, and journalists amongst other criteria.

“We are proud and happy to welcome the Eurovision Song Contest to Malmö again”, Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, the chairman of the city’s municipal executive board has said.

“Malmö will deliver the same amazing feeling as 2013 – but with new experiences in 2024. We have a modern and sustainable infrastructure and a will and capacity to arrange a proper festival for all ages.”

The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday 11 May at the Malmö Arena with Semi-Finals earlier the same week on Tuesday 7 May and Thursday 9 May.

Malmö will become the third city to host Eurovision three times and this will be Sweden’s seventh time hosting. Stockholm hosted in 1975, 2000, and 2016 and Gothenburg in 1985.

Tickets are expected to go on sale for 9 shows, including dress rehearsals, later this year. More details are expected very soon!