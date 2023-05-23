Eurovision winner Loreen announces UK and Europe ‘Tattoo’ tour
“I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour & to invite you all into my universe"
2023 Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen is off on a victory lap with a tour around the UK and Europe.
The tour includes two stops in the UK – Glasgow and London – through early November. Elsewhere, you’re also in luck if you’re in Ireland, as Loreen is paying a visit to Dublin.
The 39-year-old Swedish singer is appearing across Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Loreen became the first woman, and the second person ever, to win the contest twice.
In 2012, she won the Contest in Baku with the song ‘Euphoria.’
It was also Sweden’s seventh win. Sweden will host again next year, on the 50th anniversary with Waterloo in 1974.
Loreen’s hit single ‘Tattoo’ has gone on to have major success post-Eurovision.
‘Tattoo’ debuted at number one on the Big Top 40 chart and number two on the Official Singles Chart on Friday (19 May).
“I’m beyond excited to be back on stage”
“I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour & to invite you all into my universe,” Loreen shared
“The Tattoo tour will be the first European tour I’ve done in a while & I’m beyond excited to be back on stage and meet everyone that has supported me through this journey.”
“The connections I’ve made these years mean the world to me & to finally be able to meet you all again is a dream come true,” Loreen also noted.
A full list of Loreen’s UK and Europe tour dates are below:
- Tuesday 7 November – Dublin, Ireland, Opium Rooms
- Wednesday 8 November – Glasgow, UK, St Luke’s
- Friday 10 November – London, UK, Electric Brixton
- Sunday 12 November, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso
- Tuesday 14 November, Antwerp, Belgium, Trix
- Wednesday 15 November, Berlin, Germany, Metropol
- Thursday 16 November, Warsaw, Poland, Stodola
- Friday 17 November, Hamburg, Germany, Grosse Freiheit
- Sunday 19 November, Oslo, Norway, Rockefeller Music Hall
- Monday 20 November, Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega
- Thursday 23 November, Stockholm, Sweden, Cirkus
- Sunday 26 November, Helsinki, Finland, Vanha
- Monday 27 November, Tampere, Finland, Pakkahuone Hall
- Wednesday 29 November, Tallinn, Estonia, Noblessner Foundry
- Thursday 30 November, Riga, Latvia, Palladium
- Friday 1 December, Kaunas, Lithuania, Kauno Arena
Sign up here for presale access on Wednesday, 24 May. Tickets are on sale Friday, 26 May at 10am here.