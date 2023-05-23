Eurovision winner Loreen announces UK and Europe ‘Tattoo’ tour

2023 Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen is off on a victory lap with a tour around the UK and Europe.

The tour includes two stops in the UK – Glasgow and London – through early November. Elsewhere, you’re also in luck if you’re in Ireland, as Loreen is paying a visit to Dublin.

The 39-year-old Swedish singer is appearing across Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Loreen became the first woman, and the second person ever, to win the contest twice.

In 2012, she won the Contest in Baku with the song ‘Euphoria.’

It was also Sweden’s seventh win. Sweden will host again next year, on the 50th anniversary with Waterloo in 1974.

Loreen’s hit single ‘Tattoo’ has gone on to have major success post-Eurovision.

‘Tattoo’ debuted at number one on the Big Top 40 chart and number two on the Official Singles Chart on Friday (19 May).

“I’m beyond excited to be back on stage”

“I’m so thrilled to finally go on a European tour & to invite you all into my universe,” Loreen shared

“The Tattoo tour will be the first European tour I’ve done in a while & I’m beyond excited to be back on stage and meet everyone that has supported me through this journey.”

“The connections I’ve made these years mean the world to me & to finally be able to meet you all again is a dream come true,” Loreen also noted.

A full list of Loreen’s UK and Europe tour dates are below:

Tuesday 7 November – Dublin, Ireland, Opium Rooms

Wednesday 8 November – Glasgow, UK, St Luke’s

Friday 10 November – London, UK, Electric Brixton

Sunday 12 November, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso

Tuesday 14 November, Antwerp, Belgium, Trix

Wednesday 15 November, Berlin, Germany, Metropol

Thursday 16 November, Warsaw, Poland, Stodola

Friday 17 November, Hamburg, Germany, Grosse Freiheit

Sunday 19 November, Oslo, Norway, Rockefeller Music Hall

Monday 20 November, Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

Thursday 23 November, Stockholm, Sweden, Cirkus

Sunday 26 November, Helsinki, Finland, Vanha

Monday 27 November, Tampere, Finland, Pakkahuone Hall

Wednesday 29 November, Tallinn, Estonia, Noblessner Foundry

Thursday 30 November, Riga, Latvia, Palladium

Friday 1 December, Kaunas, Lithuania, Kauno Arena

Sign up here for presale access on Wednesday, 24 May. Tickets are on sale Friday, 26 May at 10am here.