As Madonna fans make Courtney Love comparisons in new album reveal, a look back at the stars’ rocky history

Madonna revealed yesterday (18 September) that she will release her new album, tentatively titled Confessions on a Dance Floor Part 2, next year – with new imagery serving us full ‘Material Girl’ realness with a hint of Courtney Love.

Though, fans could not miss the resemblance between the queen of pop’s new pictures and alternative rock diva Love.

Social media has been flooded with comments highlighting the resemblance between the two 80s and 90s artists. “When did Madonna transition into Courtney Love?” one fan wrote. Another highlighted their past dramas: “Why is Madonna looking like her nemesis Courtney Love?”

not madonna reheating courtney loves nachos, even stole her plastic surgeon and everything damn 😭 pic.twitter.com/YGx8BCxQAr — darragh (@dandthediamondz) September 18, 2025

Others pointed out the similarity of the pink, pastel, kawaii photo shoot to Love’s Liar pictures for her May 2004 issue of Blender magazine, as well as Madonna’s age-defying looks. “Not Madonna reheating Courtney Love’s nachos, even stole her plastic surgeon and everything, damn,” one fan joked.

What happened between Madonna and Courtney Love?

Madonna and Love have a had a rocky history, from their now-viral VMAs exchange in 1995 to the present day.

As fans make comparisons between the two icons once again, Attitude takes a look back at their interactions over the years.

The 1995 VMAs: “I think you should get out of the hospital”

The two have a long, complicated history, including the infamous 1995 MTV VMAs interview, where Love interrupted Madonna on live TV. Madonna was mid-interview with Kurt Loder when the alternative rock queen decided to make her grand entrance. First, by hurling a compact mirror at the pop superstar, and then climbing the stairs to where the ‘Vogue’ singer was seated, only to take over the interview.

“Should we let her come up? No, don’t, please,” Madonna said, all too late. Madonna deadpanned, “Courtney Love is in dire need of attention right now.” Undeterred, Love steered the interview toward her crush on comedian Dennis Miller and declared she was “so over the whole rock star thing.”

Side-eyeing Madonna, Love remarked that the ‘Hung Up’ singer “digs into the population”, using a hospital as a metaphor for stardom. Madonna fired back at her unexpected guest: “I think you should get out of the hospital,” a nod to Love’s past time in rehab, adding an indirect, “And lots of available drugs,” playing along with Love’s metaphor.

Madonna eventually walked off stage after hugging Love goodbye. “Bye Madonna, did I bum you out? Are you pissed at me? Swear to God,” Love called after her. Madonna could be seen being chauffeured through a crowd of people, not looking back.

A 1995 phone call turned bitter: “Madonna was it in the ’80s. But the ’80s are over”

In the same year Love claimed the pair exchanged a phone call after hearing Madonna was depressed. According to the Mirror, Love said: “I heard she was depressed so I phoned her this summer. She answered and I knew it was her, but she said, ‘This is Madonna’s assistant.’ So I said, ‘Okay, this is Courtney Love’s assistant. Courtney just wanted to say she’d heard Madonna was depressed and hope she feels better soon.’”

Madonna eventually broke character: “Oh, Madonna will think that’s really sweet.”

Courtney added with her trademark bite: “Every decade has its big star, and Madonna was it in the ’80s. But the ’80s are over,” adding to a history full of shade.

Rolling Stone ‘Women of Rock’ cover in 1997

Madonna, Courtney and Tina Turner appeared together on the cover of Rolling Stone in the 1997 ‘Women of Rock’ issue.

According to Madonna, during the shoot, there was “a bit of a skirmish over who was going to play what” in terms of music. She told MTV News how she and Love kept swapping CDs back and forth until they decided to alternate.

Turner later described the dynamic in an interview with Rolling Stone. She said the session felt playful, with Madonna and Love “behaving like kids” and even pretending to be her backup dancers at points.

Love announces 2009 move to the UK: “Madonna had better stay the hell away”

Love announced plans to move from Los Angeles to the English countryside in 2009 and issues a very public warning to her long-time rival. As reported by Vanity Fair, the rock singer said: “Madonna had better stay the hell away from London when I move here to live! There’s no room for us both.”

Madonna split from filmmaker Guy Ritchie in 2008 and relocated to New York City after years of living in London. Love continued: “Buckinghamshire is where I want to go. I’m fed up with LA It’s full of crazy people. People criticise Britain but it is still a cleaner, safer place to live than Hollywood.”

2024 interview: “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me”

The Hole frontwoman made her thoughts on the pop world crystal clear in a chat with the Evening Standard last year. She said: “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Love did not stop there, she threw a little extra shade at Madonna, for good times sake: “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me,” she said. “I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”

The outspoken rocker also took aim at other big names in music, including Lana Del Rey and Beyonce, though she does like Patti Smith.

