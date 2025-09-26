Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson announces she is engaged to long-term boyfriend Zion Foster

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Zion Foster, following an on-and-off relationship spanning three years.

The couple first began dating in January 2022 but ended their relationship after nearly two years together.

The musicians reportedly split in November 2023 before rekindling their romance, only to part ways again in 2024.

Now parents to twin girls, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, born in May this year, the couple are taking their relationship to the next level.

“Just got engaged to my best friend” – Jesy Nelson on her engagement to Zion Foster

In a collaborative Instagram post, the pair posed in a scenic beach setting, with Foster kissing the ‘Black Magic’ singer’s cheek as Nelson held up her hand to show off her ring.

The next image showed a close-up of the diamond, with the caption: “Just got engaged to my best friend.”

When the pair first split in September last year and removed all traces of each other from social media, Zion publicly confirmed their separation. Despite the breakup, he expressed his support for Jesy, writing in a social media caption: “Beautiful woman inside and out. I wish her nothing but the best.”

“It’s about a friendship that I once had” – Perrie Edwards on her single ‘Same Place Different View’

Since her exit from Little Mix in 2020, the group continued as a threesome with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock until their official split in 2022.

The members have since thrived in their solo careers. Jade released her debut album That’s Showbiz Baby earlier this month.

Perrie, who is expecting her second child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, also released her self-titled debut album this week.

She has been open about not speaking to Nelson since leaving the group, an experience that inspired her music.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Perrie discussed her song ‘Same Place Different View’: “It’s about a friendship that I once had, that I no longer have anymore. We talk about breakups and heartbreak, but we don’t normally talk about friendships that break down.”

The singer continued: “And it was like losing a limb. I was with her every day. We lived in each other’s pockets.”

Leigh-Anne released a new single last month titled ‘Burning Up’. Speaking exclusively to Attitude about her life as a solo artist, she said: “I am loving it. There’s definitely that pressure that’s been taken off… to have it not be just as successful as Little Mix. Even that takes time. That’s not something that happens overnight.”