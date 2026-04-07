Tennessee librarian is fired after refusing to remove LGBTQ+ children’s book

A GoFundMe page has garnered over $127,881 (£96,599) in donations following the termination of former Rutherford County library director in Tennessee, Luanne James.

James was fired for refusing to move more than 100 LGBTQ+-themed children’s and teen books from the youth sections to the adult collection on 30 March 2026.

In November 2025, Tennessee officials ordered state-funded libraries to conduct “age-appropriateness” reviews of children’s books, particularly those addressing gender identity or LGBTQ+ topics. This resulted in the Rutherford County Library Board vote.

The Rutherford County Library Board deemed Luanne James’s plea insubordination

After citing First Amendment rights, professional ethics and viewpoint discrimination, the library board deemed James’s refusal insubordination, leading to her termination.

In an interview with Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV-TV, the veteran librarian said she had never seen a rollback in access to books like this since the start of her career. “I had no choice. I had to do what I had to do.”

Donations of up to $1,000 (£755.38) have been made in support of James’s sudden unemployment, in a bid to help her and her family while she seeks a resolution.

One donor wrote: “Thank you for defending LGBT people.” Another said: “Luanne, your actions are admirable. You are a guardian of books and a protector of the right to read. You were fired for acting as the professional in the field that you are.”

James’s dismissal comes after she served 25 years in libraries

As per the fundraising page, James has 25 years of library experience as a director and grant writer, during which she secured approximately $6 million (£4.5 million) dollars in grant funding.

The dismissal comes amid a wave of political discourse surrounding LGBTQ+ educational resources in schools and literary programmes across the US.

During Donald Trump’s second term as president, multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ youth have been introduced, including the Stop the Sexualization of Children Act in February.

Reportedly, 6,870 books containing LGBTQ+ themes have been banned in US schools

The proposed law would prohibit federal funding for schools that provide educational materials referencing gender dysphoria, transgender issues or sexuality-related content.

LGBTQ+ authors in the US are reporting falling royalties as book bans continue to reshape the publishing market, particularly in children’s and young adult fiction.

PEN America discovered 6,870 instances of book bans in the 2024-2025 school year, particularly works about racism, sexuality and gender in history.