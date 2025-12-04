Lily Allen is selling the most adorable butt plugs we’ve ever seen… though sadly not for anal use

Lily Allen has launched online merchandise to promote her new album West End Girl, selling USBs shaped like butt plugs as part of the playful campaign.

In a cheeky nod to her single ‘Pussy Palace’ in which she sings the lyrics, “Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside,” the item references themes she explores on the album about her ex-husband and Stranger Things star David Harbour.

One of the standout pieces is a USB drive designed to look like a blue-and-white, polka-dotted butt plug, inspired by the Miu Miu jacket she wears on the album cover… and it is undeniably adorable.

“Intended for data storage only” – Lily Allen’s butt plug designed USB states

The official Lily Allen merch website helpfully clarifies: “This product is a novelty USB device intended for data storage only,” suggesting it’s best not to use it… internally.

The USB contains the West End Girl MP3s, including the album’s tracks: ‘West End Girl’, ‘Ruminating’, ‘Sleepwalking’, ‘Tennis’, ‘Madeline’, ‘Relapse’, ‘Pussy Palac’e, ‘4chan Stan’,’ Nonmonogamummy’, ‘Just Enough’, ‘Dallas’, ‘Major’, ‘Beg For Me’, ‘Let You W/In’ and ‘Fruityloop’.

Allen promoted the item on Instagram yesterday (3 December) on her way to the 2025 Fashion Awards, where she held up the USB (we must reiterate: USB) with a smirk. The caption read, “limited merch drop, live now,” followed by a peach and plug emoji.

“I have three inside me right now” – Tommy Dorfman quipped under Allen’s merch announcement

Followers were buzzing over the release, with many praising Allen for the camp nod to her lyrics. Jodie Harsh commented: “Going to an awards show with a butt plug is very gay-coded. Love!” Actor Tommy Dorfman joked: “I have three inside me right now.”

The butt-plug-shaped USB retails for £24.99, alongside two alternative vinyl designs, one continuing the polka-dot theme, as well as a CD.

The album’s producer, Blue May, spoke to Variety about Allen’s brilliantly distinctive writing approach: “There’s no songwriter in the world who would turn around and say, ‘What about if you said, “I didn’t know it was your pussy palace”?’ Or, ‘What about if we say “butt plugs” in the song?’”

Allen’s West End Girl charted at No. 1 on the UK Official Album Downloads Chart and reached No. 2 on the UK Official Albums Chart in November, following its release in late-October.

Allen’s merchandise is available to order now on her website.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.