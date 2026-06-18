Lil Nas X reveals bipolar diagnosis and says he’s ‘feeling better’ after rehab

Lil Nas X has revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, sharing that he is now “feeling better” after spending time in rehab.

The rapper discussed his mental health in an Instagram video posted yesterday (17 June), explaining that he has recently been splitting his time between Atlanta and Los Angeles as he adjusts to life following treatment.

“I’ve been in rehab for a few months and since then, I’ve been back at home – whether it’s in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself, friends and whatnot – and trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head,” he said.

“I’m already Black and gay. Like, ‘Damn, God.’ Black, gay, bipolar. I’m like living life on like extreme hard mode” – Lil Nas X in an Instagram video

The Grammy-winner said he is now working with both a therapist and a psychiatrist, which he added “has been really helpful when I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis”.

Nas said he had suspected for several years that he was living with a mental health condition, but had been hesitant to seek treatment because he feared being judged for taking medication.

He continued: “I’m already Black and gay. Like, ‘Damn, God.’ Black, gay, bipolar. I’m like living life on like extreme hard mode.

The rapper also confirmed he is working on new material

“But on a serious note, I’m doing much better. I’m doing better, I’m feeling better. I’m creating freely and there’s less fear in my heart.

“I’m just smelling the roses, man. … I’ve been doing music for seven years now.”

Nas also confirmed that he is working on new material.

“I’m excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter. We’ve been through so much together,” he said. “Thank you guys for holding it down. I love you and all I want to do is continue to try to make you guys proud and make myself proud.”

Why was Lil Nas X arrested in 2025?

The update comes more than a year after the ‘Industry Baby’ star was arrested following an incident in Los Angeles last August. Prosecutors later charged him with four felonies, including three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. Authorities alleged that three officers were injured during the encounter.

In April, a California judge approved Hill’s entry into a mental health diversion programme after determining that the incident was linked to his since-diagnosed bipolar disorder and represented behaviour that was inconsistent with his usual conduct. Under the terms of the programme, the charges could be dismissed if he continues treatment and complies with the law for two years.