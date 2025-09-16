Lil Nas X’s undergoing treatment following change in jail release conditions, his attorney confirms

Award winning rapper, Lil Nas X is currently receiving treatment following his arrest last month (21 August), his attorney has confirmed.

The musician was arrested last month after police received reports of him wandering the streets of Studio City half-naked in the early hours.

Spotted in his underwear and a pair of white cowboy boots, the 26-year-old was charged with four felonies after reports he became aggressive, with NBC News citing a source who claimed he “punched an officer twice in the face during the encounter.”

“This is a bump that he’s gonna get over” – Attorney Drew Findling on Lil Nas X being treated after his arrest

Real name Montero Lamar Hill, his Attorney, Drew Findling shared with Rolling Stone, “Obviously, you heard the treatment word… We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being.”

His legal team emphasised that Lil Nas X is being supported by family and professionals: “He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, he’ll continue to have a great life.

“This is a bump that he’s gonna get over. And on behalf of him, his family is making sure he addresses all those issues right now.”

The next court hearing related to his charges is scheduled for later this year, and his release conditions have been adjusted to accommodate his ongoing treatment.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels modified the conditions of the rapper’s release: “Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment.”

“I understand how the music business is” – Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, on his son’s arrest

Lil Nas X spent three days in jail before being released on $75,000 bail

His father, Robert Stafford, spoke out earlier this month following his son’s arrest. In an interview with The Times, Stafford said: “I understand how the music business is… It’s like a high.”

Lil Nas X last spoke out about his condition last month, in a video posted to his Instagram story. He reassured fans: “Your girl is gonna be ok, y’all. ok? She’s going to be all right; she’s gonna be all right. Shit. That was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright.”