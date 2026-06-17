JD Vance laughs as Fox News hosts make jokes about gay people

US vice president JD Vance laughed along with a pair of jokes about gay people during two separate appearances on Fox News this week.

Vance appeared on The Five yesterday (16 June) alongside Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jessica Tarlov, while promoting his new book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

As the programme wrapped up, Watters noted it was National Fudge Day before revealing slices of pickle cake for the panel.

“It’s National Fudge Day, for the VP, but I thought it’d be too gay” – Jesse Watters on Fox News

“We got pickle cake here, dozens of layers of creamy green frosting,” Watters said. “I was gonna do fudge [cake], because it’s National Fudge Day, for the VP, but I thought it’d be too gay, so I did pickle cake instead. I’m not sure if I got it right.”

Watters: It’s national fudge day but I thought it would be too gay so I did pickle cake instead



Perino: Enjoy your pickle cake Mr. Vice President. pic.twitter.com/XjRPtRfPqP — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2026

Vance laughed before thanking Watters for the cake.

The vice president later made another appearance on the channel, this time spending an hour on Gutfeld!.

During a discussion about Donald Trump‘s deal with Iran, host Greg Gutfeld asked: “We’re looking at this new deal, VP, and I’m wondering, did we sign the deal because the new Ayatollah is gay and we wanted to focus on Pride Month?”

Rumours about the sexuality of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, have circulated online in recent months, though none have been substantiated. Same-sex relations remain illegal in Iran.

Throwing his head back with laughter, Vance replied: “I’m glad I decided to ruin my political career by spending an hour here,” before adding: “I’ll either be killed or unelectable if I answer that.”

What is Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith about?

Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith follows his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy, in which Vance recalled becoming convinced as a child that he might be gay after hearing a preacher condemn homosexuality.

“I’ll never forget the time I convinced myself that I was gay,” he wrote.

After raising his concerns with his grandmother, she asked him: “JD, do you want to suck d**k?”

“Of course not!” the future vice president replied.

She responded: “Then you’re not gay. And even if you did want to… that would be okay. God would still love you.”