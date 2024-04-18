Leeds Pride 2024: Sonique, Baby D and Alex Party to headline biggest event yet

Leeds Pride is gearing up for its biggest and most exciting festival yet in 2024, organisers have said, with a lineup of 90s legends among the announced acts.

Topping the bill on the main stage on Sunday 21 July is DJ and chart-topping artist Sonique, known for hits including platinum-selling number one single ‘It Feels So Good”.

Sonique will be joined by X-Factor winner and Clean Bandit collaborator Louisa Johnson, as well as a host of the fiercest drag acts from Yorkshire.

Kicking off the weekend’s celebrations will be the Viaduct Street Party on Saturday 20 July, offering entertainment from 1 pm until the early hours.

Other highlights include appearances from 90s dance legends Baby D and Alex Party, a DJ set from Made in Chelsea star Joel Mignott, and a Madonna tribute act.

“Likely to be a record-breaker in terms of numbers” – Leeds Pride spokesperson

Organisers have extended the festival’s running time this year, with acts performing between 12pm and 10pm to ensure partygoers can make the most of the festivities.

In response to feedback from previous events, the free Leeds Pride 2024 event will feature increased facilities across the city, including more food vendors, bars, and street food.

“[Leeds Pride] 2024 is looking likely to be a record-breaker in terms of numbers,” Leeds Pride spokesperson Terry George said in a statement.

“Pride is truly the most colourful event in the city’s annual events calendar, and this year’s live acts are just as impressive and diverse as the community itself.”

For more information and to get involved, visit www.leedspride.com.