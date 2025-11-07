LeAnn Rimes features Luke Evans on her first-ever Greatest Hits Christmas album: ‘A gathering of big and small moments’

Attitude Award winner Luke Evans is featured on LeAnn Rimes’s first-ever Christmas album, Greatest Hits Christmas.

The album spans three decades of Christmas recordings, including holiday classics, standout tracks from previous Christmas projects, and three new originals.

Broadway star Evans joins Rimes on ‘There’s No Such Thing’, a theatrical holiday number linked to her upcoming musical 32 Hooves.

It includes refreshed versions of classics like ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’, ‘The River’, and a new digital mix of ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

“This collection is a reflection of the memories, the prayers, the playfulness, and the spirit” – LeAnn Rimes on her Christmas album featuring Luke Evans

Available on double vinyl, CD, and digital platforms, Rimes describes the album as a reflection of her personal and artistic journey with Christmas.

She said in a statement: “Christmas has always been a sacred season for me. Not just a time of year, but a space I return to in my heart. This collection is a reflection of the memories, the prayers, the playfulness, and the spirit I’ve poured into this season again and again.”

The former child star continued: “Some of these songs I’ve sung since I was a little girl. Some of these songs bring out the big kid in me. Others came later, from a deeper place, when I started asking myself what the season feels like now as a woman, a wife, a stepmom, and someone who’s lived a lot more life.”

Rimes rose to stardom in 1996 at the age of 13 with the release of her debut single ‘Blue’, which quickly led to her debut album of the same name.

“I hope it brings you closer to yourself and the people you love” – Rimes on her Greatest Hits Christmas album

Co-executive produced by Rimes and longtime collaborator Darrell Brown, she says Greatest Hits Christmas is “a gathering of big and small moments, glittering and grounded.”

She added: “I hope when you listen, you feel the joy, the ache, the wonder, and the warmth that I’ve always felt singing these songs. And more than anything, I hope it brings you closer to yourself and the people you love.”

Greatest Hits Christmas includes classics such as ‘Little Drummer Boy’, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ and ‘Carol of the Bells”.

Evans, Aloe Blacc, and Gavin DeGraw collab on the Greatest Hits Christmas album

In addition to Evans, other collaborators include Aloe Blacc on ‘That Spirit of Christmas’ and Gavin DeGraw on ‘Celebrate Me Home.’

The album release precedes Rimes’ Greatest Hits Christmas Tour, which commences 4 December, 2025, in Morristown, NJ, with additional stops in Nashville, Phoenix, Tucson, and more. Tickets are available to order on the official LeAnn Rimes website.

Greatest Hits Christmas is accessible to stream now across available platforms.