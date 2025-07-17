Lady Gaga unleashes the Mayhem Ball in Vegas: Setlist spoilers and more

Las Vegas had no idea what hit it last night (16 July), as Lady Gaga took the scarlet-lit stage at the T-Mobile Arena, officially launching her long-awaited Mayhem Ball Tour — and by the end of the night, she proved once and for all: she is the ‘Perfect Celebrity’.

The show ran for two hours and 15 minutes, packing in 29 songs that left fans breathless. From her Grammy-winning duet with Bruno Mars ‘Die With a Smile’ to fan favourites from her debut album The Fame. this looked to be a spectacular showcase of Mayhem madness; a performance nothing short of legendary.

Mother Monster also performed ‘LoveDrug’ live for the first time, sending fans wild.

LADY GAGA IS NOW PERFORMING LOVEDRUG FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER!!! pic.twitter.com/ywk5CnnN2Y — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) July 17, 2025

Costumes changes, wig changes and a giant skull — Gaga did not just take the stage she was “born this way” to perform.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said when announcing the tour earlier this year.

“There’s something electric about a stadium… but with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate, closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

The tour followers her latest LP released on 15 March, and debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It quickly became her most streamed album to date.

The pop icon has performed a handful of shows around the world since her ‘Killah’ Coachella sets in April, including her record breaking concert at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in May, gathering an audience of 2.1 million attendees.

And for those of us across the pond — prepare for mayhem. Gaga is bringing her high camp spectacular to Europe and the UK this fall, with a string of arena dates kicking off in London on 29 September.

Full setlist of “The MAYHEM Ball” live from Las Vegas.



Lady Gaga performed at-least 1 song from ALL of her pop albums except “Chromatica.”



Surprises are The Fame’s Summerboy, ARTPOP’s Aura & Applause, Joanne’s Million Reasons plus more.



📸 @MAYHEMBallTour pic.twitter.com/eLqBZ6piGe — Gerry Gaga (@gerrygaga28) July 17, 2025

Gaga last performed in the UK on 11 September, 2022, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of The Chromatica Ball tour, with a remarkable gross of $112.4 million.

As always, Gaga answered her fans’ prayers, by playing ‘ARTPOP’ to climax the show, the cult-favourite title track from her 2013 album of the same name.

Though ARTPOP was not as warmly received upon release as her earlier work, it has since taken on a second life among her most dedicated fans, many of whom have long pleaded for a sequel: ARTPOP Act II.

During this year’s Spotify fan press conference for Mayhem, Gaga addressed the long-speculated ARTPOP Act II, explaining in a cryptic update: “I’m not saying it’s impossible to do. […] But there are a lot of demons that have been abandoned for different reasons.”

The comment sent social media into a frenzy, with #ARTPOPACTII instantly trending on X (formerly Twitter).

LADY GAGA HAS LISTENED TO US ALL!



After delivering a phenomenal live debut of LoveDrug, she’s now giving ARTPOP the long-overdue justice it deserves by performing Applause! pic.twitter.com/DGiYrxlxe2 — The Mayhem Ball (@MayhemBallTour) July 17, 2025

In four acts (and a finale) with whimsical names such as ‘Every Chessboard Has Two Queens,’ Gaga has outdone herself once again.

Attitude for one cannot wait to see her this autumn, the office’s little monsters are itching for the ‘Applause’.

The Mayhem Ball setlist:



– ‘Bloody Mary’

– ‘Abracadabra’

– ‘Judas’

– ‘Aura’

– ‘Scheiße’

– ‘Garden Of Eden’

– ‘Poker Face’

– ‘Perfect Celebrity’

– ‘Disease’

– ‘Paparazzi’

– ‘LoveGame’

– ‘Alejandro’

– ‘The Beast’

– ‘Killah ‘

– ‘Zombieboy’

– ‘LoveDrug’

– ‘Applause’

– ‘Just Dance’

– ”Shadow Of A Man’

– ‘Kill For Love’

– ‘Summerboy’

– ‘Born This Way’

– ‘Million Reasons’

– ‘Shallow’

– ‘Die With A Smile’

– ‘Vanish Into You’

– ‘Bad Romance’

– ‘How Bad Do U Want Me’

– ‘ARTPOP’