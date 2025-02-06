Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM: Song titles, producers and everything we know so far

The Little Monsters are practically salivating as we are now truly in the midst of Lady Gaga‘s MAYHEM era.

Last weekend saw the star premiere the music video for ‘ABRACADABRA‘, the LP’s third single, during a commercial break at the Grammy Awards to rave reviews from fans who praised the clip’s high production values and elaborate choreography which seemed to hark back to the singer’s imperial phase circa 2011’s Born This Way.

As we hurtle towards the album’s 7 March release date, the star is riding a wave of good will having just nabbed a Grammy for her Bruno Mars collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’, which also recently became the longest running number one on the chart of Gaga’s career.

With anticipation for MAYHEM now at a fever pitch, we have done our due dilligence to round up everything we can find on the album to keep you satiated whilst we all await its drop.

The Singles

As most will know, Gaga officially kicked off the MAYHEM campaign with the release of ‘DISEASE’ last October. The spooky pop banger was co-produced by Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry producer Cirkut, Andrew Watt, who has recently worked on Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s upcoming joint album, and Gaga herself. The trio also co-wrote the song, interestingly with contribution from Michael Polansky, Gaga’s financier fiancé.

The single has been followed by ‘ABRACADABRA’, a balls to the wall classic Gaga romp, produced by the same team. The singer has also confirmed that ‘Die With A Smile’ will appear on the album.

The (Rumoured) Tracklisting

Whilst Mother Monster has not yet officially unveiled the tracklisting for MAYHEM, one eagle eyed stan has attempted to decode various materials released by the artist to reveal what many now believe to be the final selection for the upcoming album. The song titles below were all featured in an official teaser for the album Gaga released on her social media accounts the same day the singer unveiled its title and official album artwork.

1. DISEASE (3:50)

2. ABRACADABRA (3:45)

3. GARDEN OF EDEN (4:00)

4. PERFECT CELEBRITY (4:39)

5. VANISH INTO YOU (4:06)

6. KILLAH FT. GESAFFELSTEIN (3:31)

7. ZOMBIEBOY (3:35)

8. LOVEDRUG (3:14)

9. HOW BAD DO U WANT ME (3:59)

10. DON’T CALL TONIGHT (3:47)

11. SHADOW OF A MAN (3:20)

12. THE BEAST (3:56)

13. BLADE OF GRASS (4:18)

14. DIE WITH A SMILE (WITH BRUNO MARS) (4:12)

Ultimately, however, until Gaga officially unveils the tracklisting we can’t know for certain what songs will appear on the album – but the above is more than enough to whet our appetites whilst we eagerly await the next announcement.

The Producers

Internet sleuths have also deduced that the album appears to have been entirely produced by Gaga and Andrew Watt, with both of them appearing on the credits for every song on the album. Cirkut also receives credit on the majority of songs, whilst French industrial techo producer Gesaffelstein receives either songwriting or production credits on four tracks. All were confirmed to be involved by Gaga when she announced the album’s release date.

MAYHEM will mark the first collaboration between Gaga and Gesaffelstein. She spoke about working with him last year saying she “loved collaborating with all the DJs and Gesaffelstein” in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I loved learning about industrial music and about all the different crevices of electronic music.”

‘Die With A Smile’ was also co-produced by Gaga and Andrew Watt, with the help of Bruno Mars and D’Mile.

The singer’s beau, the aforementioned Michael Polansky, also receives writing credits on a staggering eight tracks – not bad for a financial entrepeneur! The lovers also worked together on Harlequin, the accompanying album to Gaga’s last film Joker 2: Folie A Deux, released last year.

The pair also co-wrote ‘All I Need Is Time’, a new song Gaga recently performed at the FireAid Benefit Concert which does not appear on the MAYHEM tracklisting.

MAYHEM will be released on 7 March.