Lady Gaga’s new single Abracadabra hits top 10 just days after Grammys release: See the video here

Lady Gaga’s new single ‘Abracadabra’ has stormed into the top 10 of the US charts following its debut at the 2025 Grammy Awards just two days ago (Sunday 2 February).

The track, which sees Gaga return to her dance-pop roots, has been praised for the star’s classic infectious hooks and high-energy production.

The ‘Abracadabra’ music video, released alongside the single, features visuals and high-fashion styling harkening back to the singer’s Born This Way era, giving us exactly what we’ve been thirsting for all these years.

Directed by longtime collaborator Jonas Akerlund (‘Paparazzi’, ‘Telephone’, ‘John Wayne’), the video presents Gaga in a gothic-inspired setting, wearing avant-garde designs while performing intricate choreography.

The video’s storyline sees a “dance battle between the light and dark sides of Gaga,” a press release said, with versions of the singer facing off in a battle to the song’s central theme of “dance or die.”

Everything we know about Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem

The single is the latest preview of Gaga’s upcoming album Mayhem, which is set for release on 7 March. According to press materials, Mayhem “explores themes of chaos and transformation, celebrating music’s power to unite, provoke, and heal.”

The album will feature 14 tracks, including previous singles ‘Disease’ and ‘Die with a Smile’, with Bruno Mars.

Speaking about the creative process of making the Mayhem, Gaga compared it to “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Lady Gaga’s cover art for ‘Mayhem’ album (Image: Frank LeBon)

The comment appears to tie into the album’s cover art, which features a striking black-and-white image of Gaga staring into a fractured mirror. The wording also brings to mind her ‘Telephone’ music video with Beyoncé, in which the pair famously say: “Trust is like a mirror, you can fix it if it’s broken, but you can still see the crack in that mother fucker’s reflection.”

This has sparked speculation among fans – could the long-awaited sequel to the video finally be on the way? We’ll have to wait and see.

“Trans people deserve love; the queer community deserves to be lifted up” – Lady Gaga

Collecting the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance gong alongside Bruno Mars for their duet ‘Die with a Smile’ on Sunday, Gaga took the opportunity to deliver a message of support to the LGBTQ+ community.

To a room of applause from attendees including Beyonce, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish, the star said: “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love; the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.” Mother Monster has spoken.