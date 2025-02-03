Grammys 2025 highlights: From Beyoncé’s Album of the Year to Chappell Roan winning Best New Artist

Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter were among the women and LGBTQ favourites who dominated the main categories at the 67th Grammy Awards in LA last night (Sunday 2 February).

Beyoncé’ finally took home Album of the Year for her country music-themed Cowboy Carter; the LP also won Best Country Album. The star also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for ‘II Most Wanted’, alongside her duet partner Miley Cyrus.

Charli, meanwhile, won Best Dance/Electronic Album for Brat and Best Pop Dance Recording for ‘Von Dutch’.

“Trans people have always existed and they will forever exist” – Chappell Roan

Elsewhere, Chappell won the coveted Best New Artist prize and in her acceptance speech, called out record labels that mistreat artists.

CHARLI XCX BEING THE PERFORMER OF THE CENTURY pic.twitter.com/HIEWYxSAls — leon (@skyferrori) February 3, 2025

“I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists,” said Chappell.

“Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance.”

🎥| Chappell Roan’s full performance of "Pink Pony Club" tonight! pic.twitter.com/BlEqFgBzC5 — CRN (@ChappellRoanNow) February 3, 2025

She went on, “It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanised to not have health insurance. And if my label would have prioritized artists’ health, I could’ve been provided care by a company I was giving everything to. So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection.”

On the red carpet, she told GLAAD: “Trans people have always existed and they will forever exist and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away. I would not be here without trans girls. So just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you and I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”

Elsewhere, Sabrina took home the Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Espresso’ and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.

“Trans people deserve love” – Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance went to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for ‘Die with a Smile’.

“Trans people are not invisible,” said Gaga while collecting her award. “Trans people deserve love.”

St Vincent won Best Alternative Album for ‘All Born Screaming’, Best Alternative Music Performance for ‘Flea’ and Best Rock Song for ‘Broken Man’.

One artist snubbed on the night was Billie Eilish, who went home empty-handed despite a slew of nominations for her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Kacey Musgraves won Best Country Song for ‘The Architect’ and Doechii wont Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

For a full list of winners, visit the official Grammys site here.