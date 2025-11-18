La Voix will not perform at Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool special after suffering injuries: ‘The show must go on’

La Voix will not appear in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special after suffering an injury, meaning she and Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec will go through to next week.

Announced today (18 November), the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist has been advised by doctors to rest, and in line with the rules of Strictly Come Dancing, will be given a bye.

In a statement issued by Strictly bosses, La Voix spoke to her fans, admitting how upset she is to miss performing at such an iconic venue, where her career began.

“It is with immense sadness that I have to withdraw from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing shows in Blackpool,” she said. “Due to an injury, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue.”

The 45-year-old cabaret star continued: “Aljaž and I have worked incredibly hard and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone. I am devastated… but my focus now is on recovery.”

Last weekend (15 November), the main show’s first drag partnership performed their Couple’s Choice to ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ by Barbra Streisand, earning 33 points from the judges.

In a statement to her Instagram story, La Voix spoke about how disheartened she was not to be performing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

“As many of you know, I injured my foot last week,” she revealed. “With the help of an incredible team, and a whole lot of sparkles and determination, I was able to keep going and perform.”

With her signature La Voix wit, she added: “As the old saying goes, the show must go on, and believe me, I pushed myself to make sure it did.”

“I’ve now been advised by medical professionals to rest properly,” and is heartbroken not to be performing for her supporters.

She concluded: “I’ll be back on that stage as soon as I’m able – louder, brighter, and sassier than ever.”

La Voix has brought light and sparkle to this season, showcasing her charisma, serve, and talent on the show, particularly during the announcement that Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 21 years of hosting.

In a clip that went viral, the Drag Race star tried out hosting, handing over to Tess in light of the announcement on 23 October sending dancers into hysterics.

Claudia also handed over to Tess during the Halloween episode a week later, where La Voix performed a Paso Doble as the Queen of Hearts in Alice In Wonderland. She introduced herself rather than the co-host, followed by a cackle and a standing ovation from the audience.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas gave their advice to La Voix going forward in the competition.

After scoring a two from Shirley on 18 October, she spoke to Attitude, addressing La Voix directly: “Remember your choreography, love. I love you, but remember your choreography.”