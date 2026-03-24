La Voix on Annie debut at Big Night of Musicals: ‘I never dreamed I’d be part of this’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Big Night of Musicals by the National Lottery is returning to Manchester’s AO Arena on 28 March 2026, featuring La Voix as Miss Hannigan and her Annie co-stars lighting up the stage.

The BBC programme celebrates musical theatre and top West End productions, showcasing performances from The Lion King, Oliver!, Sunny Afternoon, PADDINGTON The Musical, Annie, and more.

The Annie 2026 UK and Ireland tour begins on 23 May 2026, giving a crowd of 12,000 people a sneak peek into what audiences can expect from the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star’s antagonist role.

La Voix as Miss Hannigan in Annie (Image: BBC) La Voix as Miss Hannigan in Annie (Image: BBC) La Voix as Miss Hannigan in Annie (Image: BBC)

“We haven’t even started rehearsals for the tour yet,” La Voix told Attitude. “Talk about a warm-up! It really is early doors. I think the kids have already nailed it, and I need to play catch-up. But it’s exciting to be working eight nights a week.”

Ahead of the big day, the Strictly Come Dancing star said: “The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals is something I’ve watched but never dreamed I would have been part of. It’s just sensational to be here.”

“I don’t think I quite realised how big the arena was until I saw all the seats. Let’s block it out and just look at the lights. I certainly haven’t got time to clock everyone in one song,” she quipped.

La Voix as Miss Hannigan in Annie (Image: BBC)

Other highlights from the show include Eurovision‘s Sam Ryder performing as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar in a world exclusive, a first look at I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical starring Alexandra Burke, and an emotional performance of ‘You’re The Voice’ with Jason Manford.

National Lottery players have contributed over £1.4 billion to arts, culture, and heritage in the UK, supporting more than 29,000 theatre-related projects.

The show, hosted by Jason Manford for the fifth consecutive year, will air on BBC One in the spring and on BBC Radio 2, with catch-up available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.