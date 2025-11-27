Strictly star La Voix returns to the stage as Miss Hannigan in Annie musical

Straight off her departure from Strictly Come Dancing last weekend (23 November), La Voix is swapping the dance floor for the stage as Miss Hannigan in the Annie musical, hitting theatres around the UK next year.

As part of the Annie UK & Ireland tour in 2026, La Voix will appear in the role in the following cities: Wimbledon, Birmingham, Manchester, Plymouth and Canterbury.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK runner-up is sure to make the Annie villain even more camp than she already was, bringing her signature wit to the frequently drunk manager of the orphanage.

La Voix’s credits include Drag Race, Britain’s Got Talent and Queen of the Universe

The musical follows young Annie, her rescue from Miss Hannigan’s orphanage, and her Christmas with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

La Voix stars in Annie musical (Images: Matt Crockett)

Alex Bourne returns as Oliver Warbucks, reprising a role he has played in the West End, Toronto and previous UK tours. His notable credits include musicals The Wizard of Oz and Hairspray.

Vocally, Miss Hannigan usually sings ‘Little Girls’. The show will also include famous songs such as ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

With a long list of notable credits such as Drag Race, Britain’s Got Talent and Queen of the Universe, La Voix’s talent stretches from acting and singing to, most recently, dancing.

Annie the Musical tour opens on 23 May 2026 at New Wimbledon Theatre

La Voix is the latest celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing, withdrawing on medical advice after suffering a foot injury, forcing her to sashay away from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Her new Christmas single also hit number one on Apple Music this week, exceeding the likes of Raye, Taylor Swift and the Wicked hit ‘For Good’, sung by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The Annie the Musical tour opens on 23 May 2026 at New Wimbledon Theatre, with performances scheduled throughout 2026 and 2027.

Tickets and further information, including dates and theatre locations, are available now on ATG Tickets.

