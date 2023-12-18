Kylie Minogue opens up about 2005 cancer diagnosis in tearful interview

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has recalled the trauma of her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis, in a tearful and emotional interview with CBS News.

Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 while on her Showgirl world tour. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy, forcing her to postpone the remainder of the tour. After an eight-month treatment cycle, she was declared cancer-free in 2006.

When asked about her cancer journey 18 years on, Kylie took a long pause as she became overwhelmed with emotion. “It’s trauma, and any trauma resides within you,” she said in the interview. “The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing.”

When asked to clarify what was “amazing” about the experience, she explained it made her “very aware” of the support around her and her own strength. “You have to get on; you have to get on with stuff,” she added, choking back tears.

“It changed everything”

The singer has previously opened up about the toll cancer took on her body. In a 2019 interview, she revealed the treatment meant she was unable to have children. “It changed everything,” she said. “I wonder what that would have been like.”

Despite the trauma, Kylie emerged from the experience with a greater appreciation for life, channelling her experience through her performances. “I sing to process everything, I think,” she told CBS News. “I perform to process. And sometimes I think I live to perform.”

Talking to Rolling Stone UK in September as the magazine’s cover star, Kylie spoke about the process she goes through when making music.

“I’m happiest when I feel like I’ve expressed some deep emotion or thoughts that I’m struggling with and it’s like talking with a friend. Speaking your truth is helpful.”

Kylie Minogue in her Rolling Stone UK shoot (Image: Edward Cooke for Rolling Stone UK)

Now at 55 years old, the singer is still proving her immense popularity. She currently has a sold-out Las Vegas residency and received a Grammy nomination this year for her hit Padam Padam.

Kylie also recently performed a critically acclaimed televised special with ITV, An Audience with Kylie. The show was attended by a huge host of stars, showing the singer still remains the nation’s favourite Aussie.