Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park in London review: Iconic isn’t enough 

The seven-time Attitude cover star and BRITS 2024 Global Icon Kylie Minogue was the definition of legendary as she took to the stage at BST Hyde Park for the first time in nine years last night.

The career-spanning performance began with 2023 single ‘Tension’, during which an audience member screamed “Mother”. If you don’t know what mother means in this context, think about everything that Kylie is: that is mother.

Fitting five decades of hits into a 90-minute set is not only impressive but also relatively unheard of. Kylie defies all expectations set on her by an industry that is prevalent with misogyny and ageism.

Minogue herself spoke about how this has allowed her to become a multi-generational talent that has touched the lives of so many. This was made all the more evident when she would jump from the 1987 breakout hit ‘Locomotion’, to the fiery Grammy Award-winning 2024 smash ‘Padam Padam’. Every single word of both songs was sung along to (with some audience members even partaking in some light choreo).

“The magic of Kylie live is unmatched”

A special a cappella section felt like a love letter to fan favourites as she took audience requests. This ends with ‘I Should Be So Lucky’. And, in true Kylie fashion, jumps straight into a medley of ‘One More Time’, ‘Wow’ and ‘Shocked’.

The magic of Kylie live is unmatched. You can truly feel that she is having the best time on stage. That energy was felt through the whole crowd of 65,000 people. “Hyde Park just gives,” Kylie states to the crowd. It’s true, BST Hyde Park was giving.

The event was a star-studded affair with appearances from the queen of Brazilian pop Anitta for a special ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ performance. If that wasn’t enough, for her encore Kylie was then joined on stage for a live debut of her brand new single ‘My Oh My‘ which features pop royalty Tove Lo and Bebe Rexha. These collaborations feel not only genuine but also a celebration of women in pop music.

Unfortunately, the show had to eventually end and what better way to close than with ‘Love at First Sight’. Everyone say thank you to Kylie for being so iconic. (Honestly, we’re going to have to come up with another word because iconic isn’t enough).