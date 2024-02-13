Kylie Minogue to receive BRITS 2024 Global Icon Award and perform at ceremony

Kylie Minogue is to be awarded with the Global Icon Award at this year’s BRIT awards, where she’ll also take to the stage to perform there for the first time since 2008.

With the BRITs 2024 taking place on 2 March, the Australian singer will join the ranks of previous winners Elton John, Robbie Williams, Taylor Swift and the late David Bowie.

“I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists,” the star said in a statement.

“The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can’t wait to be back on the BRITs stage.”

Kylie picked up the International Female award at 2008’s BRITs, also performing ‘Wow’ on the night.

Well-deserved resurgence for the ‘Padam Padam’ singer

Beginning her career in the late 1980s, Kylie has seen a resurgence of late with the release of her number one album Tension and its anthemic lead single ‘Padam Padam’, which helped her reclaim a spot in the UK’s Top 10 for the first time in 12 years.

Since it’s release in May of 2023, the song has solidified itself as an anthem within the queer community – and further cemented Kylie’s iconic status within it.

Meanwhile, 2023 also saw Kylie take on a Las Vegas residency, where she occupied The Venetian hotel’s Voltaire nightclub from November to January. This marked her first tour performances in North America since 2011.

When are the BRIT Awards 2024?

The 2024 BRITs take place on Saturday 2 March live from The O2 arena. It will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player and will be hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp.