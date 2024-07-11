Kylie Minogue’s new song with with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo features nod to star’s iconic ‘la la la’ refrain

Kylie Minogue has joined forces with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo for the release of her latest song (and 98th single) ‘My Oh My’.

The pop icon, who plays BST Hyde Park in London this Saturday (13th July 2024), also dropped a visualiser for the release on YouTube today.

Kylie is in good company on the track: US singer and recent Pride In London headliner Bebe is known for hits like as ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ and ‘Meant To Be’.

Meanwhile former Drag Race guest judge Tove Lo, from Sweden, has scored hits including ‘No One Dies From Love’ and ‘Cool Girl’.

“What’s your name, what’s your sign? I’m Kylie, it’s Gemini….” the pop icon sings on the track, which features a nod to the classic ‘la la la’ refrain in monster hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’.

The single artwork for Kylie, Bebe and Tove’s new song (Image: Provided)

The track is produced by Steve Mac, known for working with Calvin Harris, Little Mix, The Saturdays, Ed Sheeran, One Direction and P!nk.

Announcing the song on Instagram earlier today, Kylie said: “My brand new single My Oh My with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo is available to stream now! The download will be available at midnight BST.”

Kylie Minogue will be bringing some ‘Padam Padam’ to Hyde Park (Image: Erik Melvin)

‘My Oh My’ caps a truly exceptional era for 56-year-old Kylie.

Last year, the ‘Get Out Of My Way’ star scored her landmark 35th top 10 single and released her 16th studio album Tension.

It reached number one in the UK and Australia, and number 21 in the US.